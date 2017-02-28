pentahotels Appoints Siim Karu as Corporate
Director of Revenue Management
Siim Karu has been appointed as Corporate Director
of Revenue Management of pentahotels.
In this newly created role within the group, Siim
will oversee and further develop pentahotels’ global revenue
strategy.
Siim Karu has worked in pentahotels’ global
revenue management team since 2015.
pentahotels’ Managing Director, Alastair
Thomann, said, “The smart use of information technology in
revenue management provides us with huge competitive advantages.
The brand was born in times of digitalisation, and we are
experienced in using every tool available to enhance our
processes. I am confident that Siim will be a dynamic and
passionate leader and contribute greatly to pentahotels’ strategic
development with his talents.”
There are currently 27 pentahotels in
seven countries.