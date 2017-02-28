pentahotels Appoints Siim Karu as Corporate Director of Revenue Management

Siim Karu has been appointed as Corporate Director of Revenue Management of pentahotels.

In this newly created role within the group, Siim will oversee and further develop pentahotels’ global revenue strategy.

Siim Karu has worked in pentahotels’ global revenue management team since 2015.

pentahotels’ Managing Director, Alastair Thomann, said, “The smart use of information technology in revenue management provides us with huge competitive advantages. The brand was born in times of digitalisation, and we are experienced in using every tool available to enhance our processes. I am confident that Siim will be a dynamic and passionate leader and contribute greatly to pentahotels’ strategic development with his talents.”

There are currently 27 pentahotels in seven countries.



