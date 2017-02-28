Radisson Blu Hotel Opens in Jammu, India

Carlson has expanded its Radisson Blu brand to Jammu, India.

Known as the ‘City of Temples’, Jammu serves as the gateway to one of the most popular pilgrimages in India, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and several temples including the Raghunath and Ranbireshwar Temples that are situated around it.

Radisson Blu Jammu is just fourteen minutes from Jammu Airport (IXJ) and six minutes by car from Jammu Tawi Railway Station, the city’s main railway station.

Located at the epicenter of Jammu’s economic activity, the hotel is within close proximity to the corporate hub, Bahu Plaza, industrial estates, Bari Brahmana, Gangyal and Samba, several leading educational institutions and multi-specialty hospitals.

Raj Rana, chief executive officer, South Asia, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group said, “Jammu is a region that enjoys strong domestic leisure demand and is home to some of the most visited destinations in India. Integral to our India growth strategy, is expanding in leisure markets and state capitals. With the opening of Radisson Blu Jammu, we will make inroads into the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir. We are delighted to be partnering Skyline Hotels in this iconic hotel.”

Radisson Blu Jammu features 119 rooms and suites as well as flexible meeting spaces including a 25,000 sq. ft. Royal Ballroom that accommodates up to 2,000 guests with additional pre-function space and a lawn for pre-event cocktails.

Dining options include BLU Pan, the hotel’s all-day-dining restaurant that serves international cuisine. Guests can also enjoy local and regional specialties at Ambrosia, the specialty restaurant, and Madiza Bar, a venue to unwind and enjoy a drink. Takeaway delicatessen, Brew offers a selection of sandwiches, snacks, confectionery and beverages. Guests can also enjoy dining in the comforts of their own room with 24-hour In-Room Dining

The hotel also features a Business Class Lounge, business center, swimming pool, spa and fully equipped fitness center.

See other recent news regarding: Carlson, Radisson Blu, India.