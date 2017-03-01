Pan Pacific Appoints Lothar Wilhelm Nessmann as Chief Executive Officer

Pan Pacific has appointed Lothar Wilhelm Nessmann as Chief Executive Officer effective 1 March 2017, following the departure of Bernold O Schroder in December 2016.

Headquartered in Singapore, Pan Pacific owns and/or manages over 30 hotels, resorts and serviced suites, with nearly 12,000 rooms, across Asia, Oceania, North America and Europe under its two acclaimed brands – “Pan Pacific” and Parkroyal.

Lothar has close to 30 years luxury hospitality experience gained from working in Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, the Middle East and Europe.

He joins Pan Pacific following a 20-year career with the Shangri-La Group, where he held senior management positions ranging from General Manager to Vice President of Operations, and as Chief Operating Officer where he was instrumental in the development and positioning of Shangri-La’s Hotel Jen brand.

“The appointment of Lothar comes at a very strategic time for the group as it continues to expand its presence in major gateway cities across Asia Pacific and gears up to establish its presence in new markets,” said Gwee Lian Kheng, Group Chief Executive, Pan Pacific Hotels Group. “We are looking forward to Lothar’s valuable contribution, particularly in enhancing operational excellence and driving top-line revenue across our hotels, resorts and serviced suites; as well as his ability to draw on his previous experience of operating luxury and upscale brands within the same portfolio. Having worked closely with the Shangri-La Group’s family for a considerable number of years, Lothar also has an acute understanding of the Asian culture.”

