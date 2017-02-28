Hong Kong Airlines Appoints George Liu as Chief Marketing Officer

|
Hong Kong Airlines has appointed George Liu as Chief
Marketing Officer (CMO).
Heading up Hong Kong Airlines’ Branding
and Customer Experience Department, Mr Liu’s role will be
instrumental in leading the airline’s branding, marketing,
communications, and customer experience in line with the overall
company transition and business expansion from a regional airline
to an international carrier.
Mr Liu brings to the position over 25 years of
experience in brand strategy, marketing, communications,
customer relations and government affairs, with successful track
records supporting companies around the world.
Mr Liu previously served as the Director,
Airline Global Brand & Marketing at Boeing Commercial Airplanes,
based in the United States for 10 years where he managed strategic
partnerships with customer airlines in establishing, enhancing and
refreshing their brands globally and supported their launching of
new international routes. He also spearheaded Boeing’s global “Brand
Academy” initiative. Prior to that, he was Vice President of
Communications at Boeing China.
Mr Liu has also held numerous senior
management positions with renowned agencies including Weber Shandwick and Golin/Harris, now part of Inter Public Group, and
represented the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative
Region in the U.S., by working closely with Washington DC-based
think tanks, the U.S. Congress and the media to build “an army of
advocates”.
Mr Wang Liya, President of Hong Kong Airlines,
said, "Mr Liu’s proven track record in brand marketing
and expertise in the aviation/airline industry will be invaluable
as the company enters its next growth phase and broadens its
global reach. Upon Mr Liu’s appointment, the company has also
pioneered to combine branding and customer experience functions,
aiming to uplift the company’s customer-centric service culture by
integrating customer’s needs, experience, feedbacks and
expectations with branding, marketing and overall service
enhancement.”
Mr Liu holds a Master of Arts degree in sociology from
the Ohio University, and studied in the Ph.D. program in crisis
management at George Mason University.
