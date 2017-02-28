Hong Kong Airlines Appoints George Liu as Chief Marketing Officer

Hong Kong Airlines has appointed George Liu as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Heading up Hong Kong Airlines’ Branding and Customer Experience Department, Mr Liu’s role will be instrumental in leading the airline’s branding, marketing, communications, and customer experience in line with the overall company transition and business expansion from a regional airline to an international carrier. Mr Liu brings to the position over 25 years of experience in brand strategy, marketing, communications, customer relations and government affairs, with successful track records supporting companies around the world. Mr Liu previously served as the Director, Airline Global Brand & Marketing at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, based in the United States for 10 years where he managed strategic partnerships with customer airlines in establishing, enhancing and refreshing their brands globally and supported their launching of new international routes. He also spearheaded Boeing’s global “Brand Academy” initiative. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Communications at Boeing China. Mr Liu has also held numerous senior management positions with renowned agencies including Weber Shandwick and Golin/Harris, now part of Inter Public Group, and represented the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in the U.S., by working closely with Washington DC-based think tanks, the U.S. Congress and the media to build “an army of advocates”. Mr Wang Liya, President of Hong Kong Airlines, said, "Mr Liu’s proven track record in brand marketing and expertise in the aviation/airline industry will be invaluable as the company enters its next growth phase and broadens its global reach. Upon Mr Liu’s appointment, the company has also pioneered to combine branding and customer experience functions, aiming to uplift the company’s customer-centric service culture by integrating customer’s needs, experience, feedbacks and expectations with branding, marketing and overall service enhancement.” Mr Liu holds a Master of Arts degree in sociology from the Ohio University, and studied in the Ph.D. program in crisis management at George Mason University. See other recent news regarding: Hong Kong Airlines, CMO, Marketing, Hong Kong.