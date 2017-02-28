Didit Anthony Appointed General Manager of Aviary Bintaro Hotel

Sumampau Hotels and Resorts has appointed Mr. Didit Anthony as opening General Manager of Aviary Bintaro, a new hotel and serviced apartments scheduled to open in Bintaro City, Indonesia, this coming April.

Mr. Anthony has a wealth of hospitality experience spanning airlines, travel agencies, and theme parks. He has previously worked with BW International (BW Hotels, formerly Aston), Prasanthi Hotels & Resorts, AccorHotels, and Pan Pacific Hotels Group.

He is also a long-standing lecturer at his alma mater STMT Trisakti University, where he shares his industry knowledge in a number of core subjects, including revenue management and marketing for the travel industry.

“We may have constructed a hotel, but I’ve always believed in building a team with integrity to achieve our goals,” said Aviary Bintaro CEO and owner, Mr. Aswin Sumampau. “With Didit’s thorough knowledge of the hotel industry, we have no doubt that Aviary will be well received in the market.”

