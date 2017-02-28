Didit Anthony Appointed General Manager of Aviary Bintaro Hotel

|
Sumampau Hotels and Resorts has appointed Mr.
Didit Anthony as opening General Manager of Aviary Bintaro, a new
hotel and serviced apartments scheduled to open in Bintaro City,
Indonesia, this coming April.
Mr. Anthony has a wealth of
hospitality experience spanning airlines, travel agencies, and
theme parks. He has previously
worked with BW International (BW Hotels, formerly Aston), Prasanthi Hotels & Resorts, AccorHotels, and Pan Pacific Hotels
Group.
He is also a long-standing lecturer at his alma
mater STMT Trisakti University, where he shares his industry
knowledge in a number of core subjects, including revenue
management and marketing for the travel industry.
“We may have constructed a hotel, but I’ve
always believed in building a team with integrity to achieve our
goals,” said Aviary Bintaro CEO and owner, Mr. Aswin Sumampau. “With Didit’s thorough
knowledge of the hotel industry, we have no doubt that Aviary will
be well received in the market.”
