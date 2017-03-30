Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo to Open 30 March 2017

|
Ascott will soon expand its portfolio of luxury
serviced residences with the opening of
Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo on 30 March
2017.
Located in the prime Marunouchi-Otemachi area, Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo is part of an integrated
development that also comprises offices and is surrounded by
must-go places, from the tranquil Imperial Palace East Gardens to
the popular Ginza district.
The Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo is also conveniently connected to Otemachi
Station, one of Tokyo’s largest subway stations served by five
different lines.
“Since we started operations in Japan more than 10 years ago,
Ascott has built a strong reputation with our Citadines and
Somerset brands. Many of our customers have been eagerly
anticipating the opening of our first Ascott-branded property in
the country,” said Mr Tan
Lai Seng, Ascott’s Regional General Manager for Japan and Korea. “With Japan’s growing economy,
Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo’s strategic location where many
multinational companies and major Japanese banks and companies are
based, and its timely opening ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, we
are confident that the serviced residence will be a draw for
discerning business and leisure travellers seeking a world class experience and the comforts of home.”
Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo will
feature 130 apartments ranging from spacious studios to three-bedroom units.
Each apartment has separate living
and dining areas, a fully-equipped kitchen and ensuite bathrooms.
For a local experience, guests can also choose apartments that
come with a Japanese tatami mattress.
In addition to the business centre and meeting rooms,
facilities such as a swimming pool, gymnasium, roof-top terrace
and reading lounge are available for guests to relax and unwind.
Opening Promotion
Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo is offering special
promotional rates from JPY 35,000 per night until 28 June
2017. The deal includes complimentary daily continental breakfast, daily
housekeeping service and one of three benefits upon guest’s
request (voucher for next stay, complimentary bottle of wine and
late check-out).
For stays of a month or more, guests can enjoy
special rates from JPY 450,000 per month for reservations until 30 March 2017.
Terms and conditions apply.
