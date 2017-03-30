Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo to Open 30 March 2017

Ascott will soon expand its portfolio of luxury serviced residences with the opening of Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo on 30 March 2017. Located in the prime Marunouchi-Otemachi area, Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo is part of an integrated development that also comprises offices and is surrounded by must-go places, from the tranquil Imperial Palace East Gardens to the popular Ginza district. The Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo is also conveniently connected to Otemachi Station, one of Tokyo’s largest subway stations served by five different lines. “Since we started operations in Japan more than 10 years ago, Ascott has built a strong reputation with our Citadines and Somerset brands. Many of our customers have been eagerly anticipating the opening of our first Ascott-branded property in the country,” said Mr Tan Lai Seng, Ascott’s Regional General Manager for Japan and Korea. “With Japan’s growing economy, Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo’s strategic location where many multinational companies and major Japanese banks and companies are based, and its timely opening ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, we are confident that the serviced residence will be a draw for discerning business and leisure travellers seeking a world class experience and the comforts of home.” Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo will feature 130 apartments ranging from spacious studios to three-bedroom units. Each apartment has separate living and dining areas, a fully-equipped kitchen and ensuite bathrooms. For a local experience, guests can also choose apartments that come with a Japanese tatami mattress. In addition to the business centre and meeting rooms, facilities such as a swimming pool, gymnasium, roof-top terrace and reading lounge are available for guests to relax and unwind. Opening Promotion Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo is offering special promotional rates from JPY 35,000 per night until 28 June 2017. The deal includes complimentary daily continental breakfast, daily housekeeping service and one of three benefits upon guest’s request (voucher for next stay, complimentary bottle of wine and late check-out). For stays of a month or more, guests can enjoy special rates from JPY 450,000 per month for reservations until 30 March 2017. Terms and conditions apply. See also: Ascott’s Brands and Expansion Plans for Philippines and Thailand - HD Video Interview and other Videos and Podcasts. See other recent news regarding: Ascott, Tokyo, Japan.