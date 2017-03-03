Elbit Systems to Exhibit at Air Warfare Symposium and Technology Exposition

Elbit Systems of America is to exhibit its capabilities in pilot situational awareness, targeting and precision guided munition seekers at the Air Force Association’s 33rd Annual Air Warfare Symposium and Technology Exposition.

The event will take place between 1-3 March 2017 at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Fla.

“We are strategically focused on providing the decisive edge in combat pilot situational awareness and precise shooter-to-target capabilities,” said Raanan Horowitz, president and chief executive officer of Elbit Systems of America. “Our innovative cockpit technologies, helmet mounted displays, intelligent pilot interfaces and precision munition seekers improve mission effectiveness while protecting our warfighters.”

Elbit Systems will showcase its advanced cockpit stations, intelligent pilot interfaces and precision guided munition seekers on display. Experts will be available to discuss the capabilities of each solution and how they enhance mission effectiveness and pilot safety. Highlights on display at the show include:

• F-35 Helmet Mounted Display System: Elbit Systems of America will demonstrate the F-35 helmet and its family of helmet mounted display (HMD) systems that increase a pilot’s situational awareness through the integration of three advanced technologies: head-up display, helmet-mounted display, and visor-projected or NVG eyepiece-projected night vision.

With the HMD, F-35 pilots have a decisive edge in situational awareness, precision, mission effectiveness, and safety. The F-35 HMD is a member of a family of Visor Projected Helmet Mounted Displays that includes the Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System (JHMCS) Classic, Digital JHMCS, and JHMCS II.

These helmet mounted display systems are offered through a joint venture between Elbit Systems of America and Rockwell Collins, Rockwell Collins ESA Vision Systems LLC (RCEVS).

• Advanced Cockpit Solutions: For decades, Elbit System of America has supplied avionics for customers worldwide, optimizing tactical situation displays, processing advanced applications, and providing high definition formats for advanced sensor video presentations.

During the event, Elbit Systems of America will demonstrate a revolutionized cockpit system for the F-15 aircraft. The display includes cutting edge mission processors, a head-up display, and a large area display with touch screen and picture-in-picture capabilities to provide increased situational awareness and mission effectiveness.

• Combat-proven Precision Guided Munition Seekers: Also on display are Elbit Systems of America’s precision guided munition seekers. The semi-active laser and multi-mode seekers are designed for munitions such as the Laser Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM), Laser Small Diameter Bomb, and Griffin.

Deployed in all current theaters of operation, the seekers increase detection range and are highly effective against static and high-speed moving targets.



See other recent news regarding: Elbit Systems, Air Force, Defence, Security.