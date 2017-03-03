Elbit Systems to Exhibit at Air Warfare Symposium and Technology Exposition

|
Elbit Systems of America is to exhibit its capabilities in pilot situational
awareness, targeting and precision guided munition seekers at the
Air Force Association’s 33rd Annual Air Warfare Symposium and
Technology Exposition.
The event will take place between 1-3 March 2017
at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Fla.
“We are strategically focused on providing the
decisive edge in combat pilot situational awareness and precise
shooter-to-target capabilities,” said Raanan Horowitz, president and chief executive officer of Elbit
Systems of America. “Our innovative cockpit technologies, helmet
mounted displays, intelligent pilot interfaces and precision
munition seekers improve mission effectiveness while protecting
our warfighters.”
Elbit Systems will showcase its advanced cockpit
stations, intelligent pilot interfaces and precision guided munition seekers on display. Experts will be available to discuss
the capabilities of each solution and how they enhance mission
effectiveness and pilot safety. Highlights on display at the show
include:
• F-35 Helmet Mounted Display System: Elbit Systems of America
will demonstrate the F-35 helmet and its family of helmet mounted
display (HMD) systems that increase a pilot’s situational
awareness through the integration of three advanced technologies:
head-up display, helmet-mounted display, and visor-projected or
NVG eyepiece-projected night vision.
With the HMD, F-35 pilots
have a decisive edge in situational awareness, precision, mission
effectiveness, and safety. The F-35 HMD is a member of a family of
Visor Projected Helmet Mounted Displays that includes the Joint
Helmet Mounted Cueing System (JHMCS) Classic, Digital JHMCS, and
JHMCS II.
These helmet mounted display systems are offered through
a joint venture between Elbit Systems of America and Rockwell
Collins, Rockwell Collins ESA Vision Systems LLC (RCEVS).
•
Advanced Cockpit Solutions: For decades, Elbit System of America has supplied
avionics for customers worldwide, optimizing tactical situation
displays, processing advanced applications, and providing high
definition formats for advanced sensor video presentations.
During
the event, Elbit Systems of America will demonstrate a revolutionized cockpit system for the F-15 aircraft. The display
includes cutting edge mission processors, a head-up display, and a large area display with touch screen and picture-in-picture
capabilities to provide increased situational awareness and
mission effectiveness.
• Combat-proven Precision Guided Munition Seekers: Also on display are Elbit Systems of America’s
precision guided munition seekers. The semi-active laser and
multi-mode seekers are designed for munitions such as the Laser
Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM), Laser Small Diameter Bomb,
and Griffin.
Deployed in all current theaters of operation, the
seekers increase detection range and are highly effective against
static and high-speed moving targets.
See other recent
news regarding:
Elbit Systems,
Air Force,
Defence,
Security.