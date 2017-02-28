Asia Pacific Airlines Carried 26.8 Million Passengers in January 2017

|
Preliminary traffic figures compiled by the
Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) for the month of
January 2017 show growth in both international air passenger and
air cargo markets.
For the region's carriers, the increase in
leisure travel demand leading up to the Lunar New Year festive
period helped underpin 7.7% growth in international air passenger
numbers to a total of 26.8 million for the month.
Demand in
revenue passenger kilometre (RPK) terms climbed 8.1% higher,
buoyed by relatively robust demand for travel within the region
and on selected long-haul routes.
The average international
passenger load factor strengthened further, by 1.7 percentage
points, to reach 81.8% after accounting for a 5.9% expansion in
available seat capacity.
International air cargo demand, measured in
freight tonne kilometres (FTK), grew by 4.7%. Offered freight
capacity expanded by 3.8%, resulting in a 0.5 percentage point
rise in the average international freight load factor to 59.4% for
the month.
"The year started on an encouraging
note for Asian carriers, with both international air passenger and
cargo markets growing strongly, boosted by the timing of the Lunar
New Year holidays," said Mr. Andrew Herdman, AAPA Director
General. "The
overall picture for the year ahead looks broadly positive, against
a backdrop of renewed optimism on global growth prospects and
improving consumer and business confidence across sectors.
However, air travel markets remain intensely competitive, with
margins still under pressure from the effects of rising fuel
costs. Overall, airlines remain pro-active in looking for new
growth opportunities, whilst carefully managing costs in a bid to
preserve earnings margins."
