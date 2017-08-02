World Travel & Tourism Council Appoints Gloria Guevara Manzo as President & CEO

|
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has
appointed Gloria Guevara Manzo as President & CEO.
Ms Guevara
served as Secretary of Tourism for Mexico and CEO of the Mexican
Tourism Board from 2010 to 2012, minister in the cabinet of
President Calderón.
Prior to that she worked for Sabre where most recently she was CEO of Sabre
Mexico, reporting to the board of directors of a joint venture
between Aeroméxico, Mexicana and Sabre Holdings.
She was most recently
Special Advisor on Government Affairs for the Centre on Health and
the Global Environment at the School of Public Health, Harvard.
Gerald Lawless, WTTC
Chairman, said, “Gloria is a proven leader who is well known and
well respected within the global travel and tourism sector. I am
delighted that she will lead WTTC into the next phase of its
development. Gloria was chosen from a competitive field of
international candidates. With a career encompassing senior roles
across private sector, government and academia, she brings a
unique combination of experience and expertise.”
Reflecting
on her appointment, Ms Guevara said “Over the past few years, WTTC
has grown enormously in stature and impact. I look forward to
building on this great foundation to expand the council’s advocacy
work for travel and tourism, a sector which accounts for 10% of the
world’s GDP and 1 in 10 jobs ... I am looking forward to working with the Chairman, Vice
Chairs, Executive Committee and Members of WTTC to ensure that the
voice of the travel and tourism industry is heard and understood by
governments around the world.”
Ms
Guevara, a Mexican national, is married and has a son and a
daughter.
