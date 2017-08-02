World Travel & Tourism Council Appoints Gloria Guevara Manzo as President & CEO

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has appointed Gloria Guevara Manzo as President & CEO.

Ms Guevara served as Secretary of Tourism for Mexico and CEO of the Mexican Tourism Board from 2010 to 2012, minister in the cabinet of President Calderón.

Prior to that she worked for Sabre where most recently she was CEO of Sabre Mexico, reporting to the board of directors of a joint venture between Aeroméxico, Mexicana and Sabre Holdings.

She was most recently Special Advisor on Government Affairs for the Centre on Health and the Global Environment at the School of Public Health, Harvard.

Gerald Lawless, WTTC Chairman, said, “Gloria is a proven leader who is well known and well respected within the global travel and tourism sector. I am delighted that she will lead WTTC into the next phase of its development. Gloria was chosen from a competitive field of international candidates. With a career encompassing senior roles across private sector, government and academia, she brings a unique combination of experience and expertise.”

Reflecting on her appointment, Ms Guevara said “Over the past few years, WTTC has grown enormously in stature and impact. I look forward to building on this great foundation to expand the council’s advocacy work for travel and tourism, a sector which accounts for 10% of the world’s GDP and 1 in 10 jobs ... I am looking forward to working with the Chairman, Vice Chairs, Executive Committee and Members of WTTC to ensure that the voice of the travel and tourism industry is heard and understood by governments around the world.”

Ms Guevara, a Mexican national, is married and has a son and a daughter.



See other recent news regarding: WTTC, President, CEO, Mexico.