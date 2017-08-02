Qatar Airways and LATAM Airlines Brazil Sign Codeshare Agreement

|
Qatar Airways has signed a
codeshare agreement with LATAM Airlines Brazil.
The agreement provides new codeshares on
LATAM’s routes between São Paulo’s Guarulhos Airport and 25
domestic cities across Brazil including Rio de Janeiro (GIG),
Salvador (SSA), Campo Grande (CGR), Foz do Iguaçu (IGU) and Recife
(REC).
Qatar Airways began flying to Brazil in 2010 with a
service between Doha and São Paulo which continued onwards to
Buenos Aires, Argentina. Over the subsequent seven years, the
airline has continued to strengthen its presence in the region.
Qatar Airways will launch a
new service to Rio de Janeiro in 2018.
Qatar
Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr.
Akbar Al Baker,
said, “We have witnessed significant growing demand between South
America to Qatar and beyond. Our new codeshare destinations not
only meet that demand, but provide a service for our valued
passengers in Doha, and from dozens of destinations globally to
new, exciting places to explore in Brazil. With this new codeshare, more than half of LATAM’s domestic destinations in
Brazil are accessible to customers flying on Qatar Airways.”
Qatar Airways Cargo has also expanded its
footprint in South America, with commencement earlier this year of freighter
services to São Paulo, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Quito,
Ecuador.
Part of LATAM Airlines Group and
a fellow oneworld member, LATAM Airlines Brazil serves 44
destinations throughout Brazil, including 25 domestic airports
from its hub in São Paulo Guarulhos Airport (GRU), offering
seamless connections for Qatar Airways passengers travelling from
Doha.
See other recent
news regarding:
Qatar Airways,
Brazil,
Codeshare.