Wed, 2 Aug 2017
Qatar Airways and LATAM Airlines Brazil Sign Codeshare Agreement

Qatar Airways has signed a codeshare agreement with LATAM Airlines Brazil.

 The agreement provides new codeshares on LATAM’s routes between São Paulo’s Guarulhos Airport and 25 domestic cities across Brazil including Rio de Janeiro (GIG), Salvador (SSA), Campo Grande (CGR), Foz do Iguaçu (IGU) and Recife (REC).

Qatar Airways began flying to Brazil in 2010 with a service between Doha and São Paulo which continued onwards to Buenos Aires, Argentina. Over the subsequent seven years, the airline has continued to strengthen its presence in the region. Qatar Airways will launch a new service to Rio de Janeiro in 2018.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “We have witnessed significant growing demand between South America to Qatar and beyond. Our new codeshare destinations not only meet that demand, but provide a service for our valued passengers in Doha, and from dozens of destinations globally to new, exciting places to explore in Brazil. With this new codeshare, more than half of LATAM’s domestic destinations in Brazil are accessible to customers flying on Qatar Airways.”

Qatar Airways Cargo has also expanded its footprint in South America, with commencement earlier this year of freighter services to São Paulo, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Quito, Ecuador.

Part of LATAM Airlines Group and a fellow oneworld member, LATAM Airlines Brazil serves 44 destinations throughout Brazil, including 25 domestic airports from its hub in São Paulo Guarulhos Airport (GRU), offering seamless connections for Qatar Airways passengers travelling from Doha.

