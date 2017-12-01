Qatar Airways to Increase Flights to Vietnam and Thailand

Qatar Airways has unveiled plans to increase flights to the Vietnamese cities of Ho Chi Minh (Saigon) and Hanoi, as well as to the popular holiday destination of Krabi in southern Thailand.

The airline will launch a new direct daily service to Hanoi, in addition to the existing daily flights from Doha via Bangkok, doubling capacity to the city.

Ho Chi Minh’s daily service will also increase by three flights per week to ten, with the frequency increases starting from 1 January, 2018.

Meanwhile, holiday-makers will find even more flights to the beautiful Thai beaches of Krabi and surrounding areas such as Koh Lanta from 1 December 2017, thanks to a daily service.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “The Asian market is very important for us, so we are very pleased to be able to increase our flights to Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Krabi. Thousands of passengers every day already experience the seamless connection between flights through our state-of-the-art Doha Hub at Hamad International Airport, and now we have made it even easier for them to reach these increasingly popular Asian destinations and experience our award-winning five-star service. We will continue to explore opportunities to expand our global network of flights and add value by increasing services across our network in respond to customer demand.”

