Qatar Airways to Increase Flights to Vietnam and Thailand

|
Qatar Airways has unveiled plans to increase
flights to the Vietnamese cities of Ho Chi Minh (Saigon) and
Hanoi, as well as to the popular holiday destination of Krabi in
southern Thailand.
The airline will launch
a new direct daily service to Hanoi, in addition to the existing
daily flights from Doha via Bangkok, doubling capacity to the
city.
Ho Chi Minh’s daily service will also increase by three
flights per week to ten, with the frequency increases starting from 1
January, 2018.
Meanwhile, holiday-makers will find even
more flights to the beautiful Thai beaches of Krabi and
surrounding areas such as
Koh Lanta from 1
December 2017, thanks to a daily service.
Qatar Airways
Group Chief Executive, Mr.
Akbar Al Baker, said,
“The Asian market is very important for us, so we are very pleased
to be able to increase our flights to Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and
Krabi. Thousands of passengers every day already
experience the seamless connection between flights through our
state-of-the-art Doha Hub at Hamad International Airport, and now
we have made it even easier for them to reach these increasingly
popular Asian destinations and experience our award-winning
five-star service. We will continue to explore opportunities to
expand our global network of flights and add value by increasing
services across our network in respond to customer demand.”
