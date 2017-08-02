|
Bouygues Immobilier and AccorHotels have created a 50/50 joint venture with
the aim of accelerating the growth of Nextdoor in France and
Europe.
Nextdoor was created by Bouygues Immobilier
in December 2014 to fulfill the evolving collaborative workspace
requirements of businesses.
Within the next
5 years, flexible workspaces could represent 10 to 20% of office
space in France, compared with 2% currently. To capitalize on this
growth, Bouygues Immobilier and AccorHotels are combining their
respective expertise with the goal of making Nextdoor the European
leader in Business Hospitality, whose key challenges will be to
secure the best locations and rapidly reach a critical size.
The “new workspaces” rolled
out by Nextdoor provide an innovative real estate offer, a wide
selection of services and solutions facilitating networking, and
allow 24/7 accessibility. By the end of 2017, Nextdoor will
operate 8 sites in France and will have more than 4,000 clients.
Together, the two groups aim to create 80 collaborative Nextdoor
workspaces by 2022, at a development rate of 10 to 15 launches per
year from 2018.
