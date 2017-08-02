Bouygues Immobilier and AccorHotels have created a 50/50 joint venture with the aim of accelerating the growth of Nextdoor in France and Europe.

Nextdoor was created by Bouygues Immobilier in December 2014 to fulfill the evolving collaborative workspace requirements of businesses.

Within the next 5 years, flexible workspaces could represent 10 to 20% of office space in France, compared with 2% currently. To capitalize on this growth, Bouygues Immobilier and AccorHotels are combining their respective expertise with the goal of making Nextdoor the European leader in Business Hospitality, whose key challenges will be to secure the best locations and rapidly reach a critical size.

The “new workspaces” rolled out by Nextdoor provide an innovative real estate offer, a wide selection of services and solutions facilitating networking, and allow 24/7 accessibility. By the end of 2017, Nextdoor will operate 8 sites in France and will have more than 4,000 clients.

Together, the two groups aim to create 80 collaborative Nextdoor workspaces by 2022, at a development rate of 10 to 15 launches per year from 2018.

