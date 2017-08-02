Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has appointed Michel Checoury as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Michel, who has an MBA in Finance from Paris XII University, has spent his entire career working in senior financial positions for hospitality brands across the world including Mandarin Oriental, InterContinental Hotels Group, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, the Jumeirah Group, as well as Disneyland Paris.

He joins the Mövenpick leadership team from Aman Resorts where he has been CFO since 2014.

Michel will report to the company’s President & CEO, Olivier Chavy.

“Michel brings to the role a wide range of advanced technical and commercial experience, gained with some of the world’s biggest hospitality brands,” said Chavy. “His expertise will prove invaluable to the finance and executive teams, particularly as Mövenpick continues to expand its portfolio across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East at a rapid pace.”

Checoury is familiar with Dubai where he will be based, having worked for the Jumeirah Group as Resort Director of Finance until 2008 before moving to Mandarin Oriental as Regional Director of Finance EMEA, prior to joining Aman Resorts.

Michel, who is a French national, is married and has two grown-up children.

