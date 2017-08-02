|
Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has appointed Michel
Checoury as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Michel, who has an MBA in Finance from
Paris XII University, has spent his entire career working in
senior financial positions for hospitality brands across the world
including Mandarin Oriental, InterContinental Hotels Group,
Starwood Hotels & Resorts, the Jumeirah Group, as well as
Disneyland Paris.
He joins the Mövenpick leadership team from Aman
Resorts where he has been CFO since 2014.
Michel will report to the company’s President &
CEO, Olivier Chavy.
“Michel brings to the role a wide range of
advanced technical and commercial experience, gained with some of
the world’s biggest hospitality brands,” said Chavy. “His expertise will prove
invaluable to the finance and executive teams, particularly as
Mövenpick continues to expand its portfolio across Europe, Africa,
Asia and the Middle East at a rapid pace.”
Checoury is familiar with Dubai where he will be
based, having worked for the Jumeirah Group as Resort Director of
Finance until 2008 before moving to Mandarin Oriental as Regional
Director of Finance EMEA, prior to joining Aman Resorts.
Michel, who is a French national, is married and
has two grown-up children.
