IHG Appoints Marvin Alballi as Director of Restaurants and Bars - IMEA

InterContinental Hotels Group has appointed Marvin Alballi as Director of Restaurants and Bars – India, Middle East, Africa (IMEA).

After studying in Europe and graduating with a degree in hotel and catering management, Marvin spent over a decade working in the Middle East, including senior roles in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Dubai. He has led multiple regional franchises, including Chili’s, Caribou Coffee, Fuddrucker’s and Applebee’s.

Prior to IHG, Marvin served as the Franchise Business Leader for a leading restaurant chain in North America, supporting 61 restaurants across Alberta and British Columbia, Canada. He also served as a Franchise Business Consultant for White Spot Restaurants in Canada.

Shantha De Silva, Head of South West Asia, IHG said, “Our repertoire of restaurants and bars in the region is expanding, as we add new concepts to cater increasing number of dining-out occasions. With Marvin’s international experience and strong local focus, we are confident of delivering great F&B experiences to our guests across IHG hotels in India and maximizing profitability for our owners.”

Marvin, a Canadian national with Middle Eastern heritage, will report directly to Pascal Gauvin, COO, IMEA, IHG.

See also: Colombian Chef in Singapore - HD Video Interview with Fernando Arevalo, Executive Chef at Artemis Grill and Margarita Forés - HD Video Interview with Asia’s Best Female Chef 2016 as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts.



See other recent news regarding: IHG.