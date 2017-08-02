IHG Appoints Marvin Alballi as Director of Restaurants and Bars - IMEA

|
InterContinental Hotels Group has appointed
Marvin Alballi as Director of Restaurants and Bars –
India, Middle East, Africa (IMEA).
After studying in
Europe and graduating with a degree in hotel and catering
management, Marvin spent over a decade working in the Middle East,
including senior roles in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Dubai. He has
led multiple regional franchises, including Chili’s, Caribou
Coffee, Fuddrucker’s and Applebee’s.
Prior to IHG, Marvin
served as the Franchise Business Leader for a leading restaurant
chain in North America, supporting 61 restaurants across Alberta
and British Columbia, Canada. He also served as a Franchise
Business Consultant for White Spot Restaurants in Canada.
Shantha De Silva, Head of South West Asia, IHG
said, “Our repertoire of restaurants and bars in the region is
expanding, as we add new concepts to cater increasing number of
dining-out occasions. With Marvin’s international experience and
strong local focus, we are confident of delivering great F&B
experiences to our guests across IHG hotels in India and
maximizing profitability for our owners.”
Marvin, a Canadian national with Middle Eastern
heritage, will report directly to Pascal Gauvin, COO, IMEA, IHG.
