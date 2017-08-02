Executive Appointments at Marriot Middle East and Africa

|
Marriott has expanded its Middle East and Africa
sales and marketing leadership team.
The revamped Brand,
Marketing, Sales and Consumer Services (BMSC) Leadership Team
comprises of professionals from Marriott International and legacy
Starwood Hotels and Resorts.
Led by seasoned Marriott International veteran,
Neal Jones, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Middle East and
Africa, Marriott International, the team will provide dedicated
support to the company’s regional portfolio and will be
responsible for driving top line revenue for Marriott
International brands.
With a current portfolio of over 240 hotels with
54,000 rooms in 30 countries, Marriott is working
towards targeting a projected growth of 150,000 rooms operational
and pipeline in 38 countries by 2022 across Middle East and
Africa.
Commenting on the announcement, Neal Jones said,
“These leadership changes are important to
foster greater synergies, teamwork, accountability and nimble
decision-making critical to lay a strong foundation that will
support our ambitious growth plans in the region. I am extremely
excited to work together with such a talented and diverse group of
leaders who bring with them exceptional domain expertise as well
as regional insights that will enable us to create a more vibrant
organization that delivers value for all stakeholders. I
am confident that with this, we have the right structure and
talent in place to accelerate our lead in the market, drive
further innovation and strengthen the positioning of our brands
while keeping our loyal and new guests at the centre of everything
we do, steering us into the next phase of our growth and success.”
Marriott’s BMSC leadership team for Middle East
and Africa has been formed with the following seasoned hospitality
professionals currently on board and a Vice President Luxury
Brands, expected to be announced in the near future.
Paul Dalgleish, Vice President
of Sales & Distribution will be responsible for Property, Market
and Area Sales Organisations as well as the Global Sales Organisation, whilst leading the Middle East and Africa
Distribution Strategy. Previously Vice President of Sales for
Marriott International, Paul has played a key role in the rapid
expansion of the Middle East and Africa Region.
Sarah Allen, Vice President
of Revenue Strategy & Analysis will be responsible for Property,
Market and Area Revenue Management, Remote Revenue Management
Solutions and Revenue Management Analysis. Formerly Vice President
of Revenue Management, Marriott International Middle East and
Africa, Sarah is a Marriott International veteran and has played a
key role in moving hotels onto Marriott’s Revenue Management
platforms implementing processes as well as setting up shared
services across the markets to drive synergies. She was also the
business leader for the integration of Protea Hotels which was
acquired by Marriott International in 2014.
Jitendra Jain,
Vice President of Digital, Loyalty and Portfolio Marketing will be
responsible for the company’s Loyalty Programs,
Partnerships, cross-brand marketing of Marriott International’s
regional portfolio and will lead all Digital Marketing, Platforms
and Products. A Starwood veteran, Jitendra previously led the
marketing function for the former Starwood portfolio in the Middle
East.
Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, Vice President of Premium and Select
Brands will be responsible for Brand Marketing and Management for
Marriott International’s compelling portfolio of Premium and
Select Brands and will oversee Restaurants & Bars Marketing as
well as Area Field Marketing. Sandra was previously Senior
Director, Brand Marketing & eCommerce for Marriott
International Middle East and Africa managing Field Marketing,
Brand Marketing, Public Relations, Partnerships, Social Media,
Digital as well as Loyalty.
Sarah Walker Kerr, Vice President of Communications Middle East
and Africa will be responsible for devising and implementing the overall Communications Strategy for Marriott International in the
region, driving visibility, enhancing the perception of the
company and its brands and increasing its share of voice in the
media. She will provide strategic counsel to the senior executive
leadership team, managing Internal and External Communications,
Crisis Communications and Reputation Management as well as Brand Communications. A seasoned communications specialist, Sarah was
previously Regional Director of Public Relations Middle East,
Africa, India & Japan for The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.
Raheel Baggia, Senior Director, BMSC Planning and Services will be
responsible for Integration and Change Management, Program
Execution and Training. Prior to this Raheel served as Director,
BMSC Consulting-Middle East and Africa. Since joining Marriott in
2013, Raheel has been working on strategic continent projects both
in his previous role supporting BMSC-Middle East and Africa as
well as in Europe where he was part of the Global Operations team.
