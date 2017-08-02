Making a Difference: Korean Air Employees Build Homes in Barangay Tubigon, Philippines

|
Korean Air has again joined forces with Habitat
for Humanity Philippines (HFHP) to help build homes for
the local communities in need for the fifth consecutive year.
A
team of 10 Korean Air employees volunteered to build houses and
give aid to the victims in Barangay Tubigon, Philippines, who are
still suffering in the aftermath of a 2013 earthquake, which was
“the most catastrophic in the country in the past 23 years”.
This year, the Home Building Program continues to
focus on Barangay Tubigon in Bohol, where thousands of families
had their houses destroyed during the earthquake on 15 October
2013.
The Korean Air volunteers worked together to construct
houses designed with a new technology using bamboo, which promises
to make each housing unit both safe and resilient. The volunteers also helped the local residents with the painting, working closely
together to bring back a sense of normality to the community.
In a statement, Korean Air said, “We take pride in the diversity of
our corporate social responsibility initiatives that give back to
the communities where we operate. We have been working with HFHP
for five years, and every time we are delighted to see how we
build homes and hope for the community through the Home Building
Program. We are pleased to be able to help residents to improve
their lives in the wake of a natural disaster.”
The
Home Building Program is an annual project initiated by Korean
Air, in partnership with the HFHP which started in 2013. The
program is operated by a matching fund partnership between Korean
Air and the Department of Social Welfare and Development, a
Philippine government institution, responsible for social welfare
rights and the promotion of social development. By erecting homes
that better withstand earthquakes, the program aims to speed up
the recovery process in the lives of the victims of natural
disasters. Works of the Home Building Program include deployment
of skilled labor and provision of building materials from
preparation until the completion of the program. Over the past
years, Korean Air has conducted the Home Building Program to support the needy in Payatas of Quezon City, Daanbantayan in Cebu
Province and in Northern Cebu.
Currently, Korean Air has a total of 25 in-house
volunteer organizations engaging in an array of community programs
around the communities touched by the airline’s global network.
