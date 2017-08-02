TravelNewsAsia.com
Making a Difference: Korean Air Employees Build Homes in Barangay Tubigon, Philippines

Korean Air has again joined forces with Habitat for Humanity Philippines (HFHP) to help build homes for the local communities in need for the fifth consecutive year.

A team of 10 Korean Air employees volunteered to build houses and give aid to the victims in Barangay Tubigon, Philippines, who are still suffering in the aftermath of a 2013 earthquake, which was “the most catastrophic in the country in the past 23 years”.

This year, the Home Building Program continues to focus on Barangay Tubigon in Bohol, where thousands of families had their houses destroyed during the earthquake on 15 October 2013.

 The Korean Air volunteers worked together to construct houses designed with a new technology using bamboo, which promises to make each housing unit both safe and resilient. The volunteers also helped the local residents with the painting, working closely together to bring back a sense of normality to the community.

In a statement, Korean Air said, “We take pride in the diversity of our corporate social responsibility initiatives that give back to the communities where we operate. We have been working with HFHP for five years, and every time we are delighted to see how we build homes and hope for the community through the Home Building Program. We are pleased to be able to help residents to improve their lives in the wake of a natural disaster.”

The Home Building Program is an annual project initiated by Korean Air, in partnership with the HFHP which started in 2013. The program is operated by a matching fund partnership between Korean Air and the Department of Social Welfare and Development, a Philippine government institution, responsible for social welfare rights and the promotion of social development. By erecting homes that better withstand earthquakes, the program aims to speed up the recovery process in the lives of the victims of natural disasters. Works of the Home Building Program include deployment of skilled labor and provision of building materials from preparation until the completion of the program. Over the past years, Korean Air has conducted the Home Building Program to support the needy in Payatas of Quezon City, Daanbantayan in Cebu Province and in Northern Cebu.

Currently, Korean Air has a total of 25 in-house volunteer organizations engaging in an array of community programs around the communities touched by the airline’s global network.

