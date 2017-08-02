Hong Kong Airlines Acquires 51% of SATS HK

Hong Kong Airlines has completed the transaction to acquire 51% shares of SATS HK Limited.

Hong Kong Airlines, through its wholly owned subsidiary Voltaire Capital Investment Limited, entered into a Sales and Purchase Agreement with SATS Limited regarding the acquisition of 51% shares of SATS HK.

The completion of the transaction enables Hong Kong Airlines to provide more comprehensive ground handling services at its home base at Hong Kong International Airport.

SATS HK will continue to provide ground handling services to other airline clients.



