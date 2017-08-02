TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 2 Aug 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Air Cargo Posts Strongest First Half-Year Growth Since 2010

IATA's latest data for global air freight markets shows that demand, measured in freight tonne kilometers (FTKs), grew by 10.4% in the first-half of 2017 compared to the first-half of 2016.

 This was the strongest first half-year performance since air cargo’s rebound from the Global Financial Crisis in 2010 and nearly triple the industry’s average growth rate of 3.9% over the last five years.

Freight capacity, measured in available freight tonne kilometers (AFTKs), grew by 3.6% in the first half of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016. Demand growth continues to significantly outstrip capacity growth, which is positive for yields.

Air cargo’s strong performance in the first half of 2017 was confirmed by June’s results. Year-on-year demand growth in June increased 11% compared to the same year-earlier period. Freight capacity grew by 5.2% year-on-year in June.

Bravo Industries' Lockheed Martin LM-100J Super Hercules commercial freighter aircraft

The sustained growth of air freight demand is consistent with an improvement in global trade, with new global export orders remaining close to a six-year high. However, there are some signs that the cyclical growth period may have peaked. The global inventory-to-sales ratio has stopped falling. This indicates that the period when companies look to restock inventories quickly, which often gives air cargo a boost, may be nearing an end. Regardless of these developments, the outlook for air freight is optimistic with demand expected to grow at a robust rate of 8% during the third quarter of this year.

"Air cargo is flying high on the back of a stronger global economy. Demand is growing at a faster pace than at any time since the Global Financial Crisis. That’s great news after many years of stagnation. And, even more importantly, the industry is taking advantage of this momentum to accelerate much-needed process modernization and improve the value it provides to its many customers," said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.

All regions experienced positive freight growth in the first half of 2017. Carriers in Asia Pacific and Europe accounted for two-thirds of the increase in demand.

 Asia Pacific airlines’ freight volumes grew 10.1% in June 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 and capacity grew by 7.8%. This contributed to a growth in freight demand of 10.1% in the first half of 2017 compared to the first half of 2016. Seasonally adjusted international freight volumes are now 4% above the level reached in 2010 following the global financial crisis bounce-back. Demand growth has been strongest, between 13-15%, on international routes within Asia as well as between Asia and Europe. Capacity in the region increased 4.8% in the first half of 2017.

 North American carriers saw freight demand increase by 12.7% in June 2017 year-on-year and capacity increase by 3%. This contributed to strong growth in demand in the first half of 2017 of 9.3% in contrast to the negative growth seen during the same period in 2016. Capacity grew by 1.5% in the first half of 2017. Seasonally adjusted international volumes remain very strong, surging by an annualized rate of more than 30% in the second quarter. The strength of the US dollar continues to boost the inbound freight market but is keeping the export market under pressure.

 European airlines posted a 14.3% year-on-year increase in freight demand in June 2017 and a capacity rise of 6.1%. The healthy results helped boost cargo volumes for the first half of 2017 by 13.6%. The ongoing weakness of the Euro persists in boosting the performance of the European freight market which continues to benefit from strong export orders. Capacity in the region increased by 5.4% in the first half of 2017.

 Middle Eastern carriers’ freight volumes increased 3.7% year-on-year in June 2017 and capacity increased 2.2%. This contributed to an increase in demand in the first half of 2017 of 7.6%, well below the 10.8% average annual rate seen over the past five years. The slowdown in growth is mainly due to strong competition from carriers in other regions particularly on the Asia-Europe route rather than a significant decrease in demand which has continued to trend upwards at a solid rate of around 10% in annualized terms since early 2017. For the first time in 17 years the region’s share of total international freight flown in the first half of 2017 has fallen. Capacity in the region increased by 1.5% in the first half of 2017.

 Latin American airlines experienced a growth in demand of 9.8% in June 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 - the fastest since November 2010 - and an increase in capacity of 2.9%. June’s positive results contributed to the region posting a marginal increase in demand of 0.3% for the first half of 2017. However, seasonally adjusted international volumes remain 10% lower than at the peak in 2014. Capacity fell by 0.6% in the first half of 2017. The region continues to be blighted by weak economic and political conditions, particularly in its largest economy, Brazil.

 African carriers had the fastest growth in year-on-year freight volumes, up 31.6% in June 2017 and a capacity increase of 7.6%. This  contributed to freight demand growing 25.9% in the first half of 2017 – the fastest of all regions. Demand has been boosted by very strong growth on the trade lanes to and from Asia which have increased by nearly 60% in the first five months of 2017. Capacity grew 11.2% in the first half of the year. Seasonally adjusted growth has levelled off in recent months; however growth is set to remain in double digits for the remainder of 2017.

See other recent news regarding: IATA, Freight, Cargo.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com