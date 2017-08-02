Etihad Airways Upgrades Seoul Flights with Boeing 787-9

|
Etihad Airways has introduced Boeing 787-9
aircraft
on its daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Incheon International
Airport in Seoul, South Korea.
The new two-class B787
Dreamliner service replaces the Airbus A340-600 aircraft
previously operated on the route, and features Etihad Airways’
next-generation Business and Economy Class cabins, configured with
299 seats - 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats.
“Seoul has been a very successful and
popular route for Etihad Airways since it was launched in December
2010 and we are fast approaching our one millionth traveller
milestone on the service,” said Mohammad Al Bulooki, Etihad
Airways Executive Vice President Commercial. “There has been a steady
increase in the number of business and leisure travellers flying
to South Korea from Abu Dhabi and the GCC region, and vice versa.
The UAE government’s initiatives to develop the already strong
trade ties between our two countries has allowed many Korean
companies to operate successfully here, contributing to the
success of Etihad Airways’ Seoul Incheon service. Furthermore,
many of our customers on the route transit onwards through Abu
Dhabi to major destinations on the Etihad network across Europe,
the Middle East and Africa.
Etihad Airways’ Boeing 787-9
flights to Seoul include Food and Beverage Managers in Business Class and a
Norland approved Flying Nanny in Economy Class to provide extra specialised care for families with young
children.
The Business Studios offer direct aisle access, a fully-flat
bed of up to 80.5 inches in length, and an increase of 20%
in personal space. Upholstered in fine Poltrona Frau Leather, the
Business Studio is equipped with an in-seat massage and pneumatic cushion control system which enables guests to adjust the firmness
and comfort of their seat.
Each Business Studio
has an 18-inch personal touch-screen TV with noise-cancelling
headsets. Guests can also enjoy mobile connectivity, onboard Wi-Fi
and seven satellite channels of live TV.
Economy
Smart Seats provide a ‘fixed wing’ headrest, adjustable lumbar
support, a seat width of approximately 19 inches and an 11.1”
personal TV monitor on each seat.
The airline’s Boeing 787 fleet is equipped with the latest
inflight entertainment system featuring over 750 hours of movies
and programmes, as well as hundreds of music choices and a
selection of games for both adults and children.
