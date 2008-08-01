Emirates Revamps Lounge Onboard Airbus A380

Emirates’ newly revamped A380 Onboard Lounge made its operational debut on a flight to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday.

The Onboard Lounge was first introduced on 1 August 2008 and has since become a mainstay of Emirates’ double decker aircraft.

With a clientele made up of Business and First Class customers on board the A380, the exclusive lounge can accommodate 26 guests.

While the six wines offered to passengers in the lounge differs by destination, the champagne is always Moët & Chandon or Veuve Clicquot.

Emirates has over 6,000 crew trained as mixologists who can whip up 14 cocktails such as its signature Bloody Mary or a non-alcoholic Apple Spritzer.

The lounge also stocks fine spirits such as Hennessy XO Cognac and Chivas Regal 18-year old Scotch whisky, and serves over 18 different bar snacks, the most popular of which are the smoked salmon bagels and fresh fruit skewers.

For those who prefer a perk me up, the menu includes juices, Illy coffee and several varieties of tea from Dilmah.

At the back of the lounge, a 55 inch LCD screen gives customers the latest flight information, or live TV broadcasts of the latest news or sports updates.

Emirates also recently expanded its Wi-Fi offering to give patrons of the lounge who are Emirates Skywards members free Wi-Fi throughout their flight.

Emirates flies the A380 to 48 cities on 6 continents. The latest cities to join the A380 network this year are Sao Paulo, Casablanca and Nice.

Emirates is the world’s largest operator of the A380 aircraft with 96 of these double-decked aircraft in service, and a further 46 on order.



