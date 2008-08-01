Emirates Revamps Lounge Onboard Airbus A380

|
Emirates’ newly revamped A380 Onboard Lounge
made its operational debut on a flight to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
on Monday.
The Onboard Lounge was first introduced on 1 August
2008 and has since become a mainstay of Emirates’ double decker
aircraft.
With a clientele made up
of Business and First Class customers on board the A380, the
exclusive lounge can accommodate 26 guests.
While the six wines offered to passengers in the
lounge differs by
destination, the champagne is always Moët & Chandon or Veuve
Clicquot.
Emirates has over 6,000 crew
trained as mixologists who can whip up 14 cocktails such as its
signature Bloody Mary or a non-alcoholic Apple Spritzer.
The
lounge also stocks fine spirits such as Hennessy XO Cognac and Chivas
Regal 18-year old Scotch whisky, and serves over 18 different
bar snacks, the most popular of which are the smoked salmon bagels
and fresh fruit skewers.
For those who prefer a perk me
up, the menu includes juices, Illy coffee and several
varieties of tea from Dilmah.
At the back of the lounge, a 55 inch
LCD screen gives customers the latest flight information, or live
TV broadcasts of the latest news or sports updates.
Emirates
also recently expanded its Wi-Fi offering to give patrons of the
lounge who are Emirates Skywards members free Wi-Fi throughout
their flight.
Emirates flies the A380 to 48 cities on 6
continents. The latest cities to join the A380 network this year
are Sao Paulo, Casablanca and Nice.
Emirates is the world’s largest operator
of the A380 aircraft with 96 of these double-decked aircraft in
service, and a further 46 on order.
See other recent
news regarding:
Emirates,
Lounge,
Airbus,
A380.