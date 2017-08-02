Delta Opens Cargo Control Center in Atlanta

|
Delta Cargo has opened a new Cargo Control Center (CCC)
in Atlanta.
The new facility, which will support daily
cargo operations across the globe, provides
comprehensive coverage of all aspects of cargo transportation and
management, with the ability to track air shipments, trucks, mail,
and freight – domestically and internationally.
“The new Cargo Control Center is the culmination of our
significant investment in technology systems and operation
reliability, all with the aim of enhancing the customer experience
and ensuring that they are at the center of everything we do,”
said Gareth Joyce, President-Cargo and Senior Vice
President-Airport Customer Service. “Our Cargo Control Center will
now know exactly where freight is at all times, anywhere on the
globe. With that information, we will be far more proactive in
predicting potential service issues and providing freight
solutions to our customers, and that really is a game changer in
the logistics industry.”
The Cargo Control Center
will be staffed by a cross divisional cargo team from capacity
management, warehouse management, trucking, rebooking, unit load
devices (ULD) management, service recovery and call center
operations.
The team will have the ability to view the individual
elements of the shipment lifecycle and will be able to identify
issues before they take place, as well as provide proactive
communication and support in the situation of a delayed or
cancelled flight.
The CCC will initially be open during business
hours Monday to Friday, but is expected to become a 24/7 operation by the end of
the year.
