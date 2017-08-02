TravelNewsAsia.com
Air Astana to Lease Five Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft from AerCap

Air Astana has signed a long-term lease agreement with AerCap for five Embraer E190-E2s, which will commence delivery to the airline during the final quarter of 2018.

 The E-190-E2 can have between 97 and 114 seats depending on its configuration. Carrying a full load of passengers, the aircraft's range is 2301.55nm (3704km). The E190-E2s will be powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1000G engines.

Air Astana Embraer E190-E2

Peter Foster OBE, President and CEO of Air Astana, said, “The acquisition of the E2 is the logical replacement of the E190, which we have been successfully operating since 2011. The E190 has enabled us to open up smaller markets in southern Russia, the Caucasus, and Central Asia including smaller domestic routes. As domestic and regional competition grows, we estimate the E2 will deliver up to 15% seat cost savings, which will enable us to increase capacity and market share on these routes and maintain our position as the region’s leading airline. We are delighted to have concluded the lease agreements with AerCap, with whom we have been working closely for many years.”

AerCap is the launch lessor customer of Embraer’s E-Jets E2 second generation of this family of commercial aircraft, with a total of 50 Embraer E190-E2s and E195-E2s on order.

“We are very pleased to confirm our lease of five E190-E2 jets to Air Astana,” said AerCap President and Chief Commercial Officer, Philip Scruggs. “The E2 aircraft offer greater range and operational efficiency which will support Air Astana’s growing network and open new market opportunities. AerCap is proud to support our partners at Air Astana and Embraer, and we wish them every success.”

 

