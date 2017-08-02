Air Astana to Lease Five Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft from AerCap

|
Air Astana
has signed a long-term lease agreement with AerCap for five
Embraer E190-E2s, which will commence delivery to the airline
during the final quarter of 2018.
The E-190-E2 can have between 97 and 114
seats depending on its configuration. Carrying a full load of
passengers, the aircraft's range is 2301.55nm (3704km). The
E190-E2s will be powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1000G engines.
Peter Foster OBE, President and CEO of Air Astana, said, “The acquisition of
the E2 is the logical replacement of the E190, which we have been
successfully operating since 2011. The E190 has enabled us to open
up smaller markets in southern Russia, the Caucasus, and Central
Asia including smaller domestic routes. As domestic and regional
competition grows, we estimate the E2 will deliver up to 15% seat
cost savings, which will enable us to increase capacity and market
share on these routes and maintain our position as the region’s
leading airline. We are delighted to have concluded the lease
agreements with AerCap, with whom we have been working closely for
many years.”
AerCap is the launch
lessor customer of Embraer’s E-Jets E2 second generation of this
family of commercial aircraft, with a total of 50 Embraer E190-E2s
and E195-E2s on order.
“We are very pleased to confirm our lease of
five E190-E2 jets to Air Astana,” said AerCap President and
Chief Commercial Officer, Philip Scruggs. “The E2 aircraft offer
greater range and operational efficiency which will support Air
Astana’s growing network and open new market opportunities. AerCap
is proud to support our partners at Air Astana and Embraer, and we
wish them every success.”
