Air Astana Carried 1,894,391 Passengers in H1 2017

Air Astana carried 1,894,391 passengers
during the first six months of 2017, of which 1,007,413 were domestic
passengers and 886,978 were international passengers.
Overall Passenger traffic increased by 12% in H1
2017. Whilst
passenger growth on domestic routes was a relatively modest 4%, international traffic grew by 22%, driven to a large extent by
network traffic transiting through its Astana and Almaty hubs,
which grew by 62%. Cargo uplift increased by 22% for the same
period.
Commenting on the results,
Peter Foster OBE, President
and CEO, said, “Kazakhstan’s economy is delivering modest growth
after two very difficult years, and we expect this to accelerate
as the economy continues to diversify. However international
passenger growth is most encouraging, particularly network
business. Astana EXPO 2017, further easing of visa restrictions,
the new terminal at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport at
Astana, and continued positive developments within the airline are
all combining to set up strong traffic recovery.”
“Cost pressure, driven by higher fuel prices in
Kazakhstan, has increased, however the airline’s unit cost remains
very competitive and enables us to increase our share of long-haul
major market business ... We continue to introduce product improvements
including the introduction of onboard internet connectivity, and
have recently concluded an agreement to
acquire five brand new
Embraer E2 regional jets from autumn 2018. These fuel efficient
aircraft, when combined with the Airbus 320 NEO family aircraft of
which we continue to take delivery, will drive continued
improvements in efficiency and product quality,” Mr. Foster added.
