Best Western Appoints Kristy Edwards as Senior Revenue Manager - Australasia

Kristy Edwards has been promoted to Senior Revenue Manager at Best Western Australasia, managing a team of four that works across its properties in Australia and New Zealand.

“Our hoteliers are generally owner operators and exceptionally busy people who can’t spare the time to work on revenue management and demand generation, which is where we come in,” said Kristy. “We work across all types of properties and markets. There’s been a lot more interest in what we’re doing as awareness grows among Best Western members of the benefits we can deliver."

“We’ve had some really strong results so far. In one instance through better managing rates, room types and demand, we increased RevPAR by 15% in just a few months. In another case, we worked with a property that had some issues in a declining market and swung the momentum by growing corporate business and increasing online visibility,” Kristy added.

Kristy started her hospitality career in operations working at a number of large five-star properties before moving into revenue management.

She has been with Best Western for five years and was recently promoted into her new role.



See other recent news regarding: Best Western, RevPAR.