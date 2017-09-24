Best Western Appoints Kristy Edwards as Senior Revenue Manager - Australasia

|
Kristy Edwards has been promoted to Senior
Revenue Manager at Best Western Australasia, managing a team of
four that works across its properties in Australia and New
Zealand.
“Our hoteliers are generally owner operators and
exceptionally busy people who can’t spare the time to work on
revenue management and demand generation, which is where we come
in,” said Kristy. “We work across all types of properties and
markets. There’s been a lot more interest in what we’re doing as
awareness grows among Best Western members of the benefits we can
deliver."
“We’ve had some really strong results
so far. In one instance through better managing rates, room types
and demand, we increased RevPAR by 15% in just
a few months. In another case, we worked with a property that had
some issues in a declining market and swung the momentum by
growing corporate business and increasing online visibility,”
Kristy added.
Kristy started her hospitality career in
operations working at a number of large five-star properties
before moving into revenue management.
She has been with Best Western for five years
and was recently promoted into her new role.
