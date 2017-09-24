Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Support at New GoDirect Service Center

|
Honeywell is growing its ability to unleash the
power of the Connected Aircraft by increasing real-time, 24/7
technical support for GoDirect Cabin Connectivity customers at the
GoDirect Service Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
The new Connectivity Integration Lab joins a
network of three others to provide global customers that have
purchased connectivity services from Honeywell with
around-the-clock assistance with new systems integration,
real-time troubleshooting and technical support.
Honeywell’s GoDirect Cabin Connectivity
technical experts can provide real-time diagnosis and solutions
for onboard connectivity issues, thus lessening the workload for
pilots and crew while in flight. These experts can re-create an
aircraft’s onboard satellite communications configuration and
resolve the problem quickly while minimizing the distraction or
delay for the flight crew.
“Fliers today, especially passengers on a
business jet, expect to have seamless connectivity on the ground
and in the sky,” said Curt Gray, senior director, Connectivity
Support, Honeywell Aerospace. “Business aviation pilots typically
have to troubleshoot connectivity issues themselves when the
system isn’t working, but now they can be freed up to focus on
their primary mission of navigating the aircraft safely to its
destination. Honeywell’s GoDirect support team goes above and
beyond to provide that customer service from afar.”
In addition to the new Connectivity Integration
Lab located near Sky Harbor Airport, the company has locations in
Paris at Le Bourget Airport and in north Phoenix at the company’s
Deer Valley facility.
Honeywell also has plans to expand to the Asia
Pacific and South America regions in the future.
See other recent
news regarding:
Honeywell,
GoDirect.