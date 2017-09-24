Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Support at New GoDirect Service Center

Honeywell is growing its ability to unleash the power of the Connected Aircraft by increasing real-time, 24/7 technical support for GoDirect Cabin Connectivity customers at the GoDirect Service Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The new Connectivity Integration Lab joins a network of three others to provide global customers that have purchased connectivity services from Honeywell with around-the-clock assistance with new systems integration, real-time troubleshooting and technical support.

Honeywell’s GoDirect Cabin Connectivity technical experts can provide real-time diagnosis and solutions for onboard connectivity issues, thus lessening the workload for pilots and crew while in flight. These experts can re-create an aircraft’s onboard satellite communications configuration and resolve the problem quickly while minimizing the distraction or delay for the flight crew.

“Fliers today, especially passengers on a business jet, expect to have seamless connectivity on the ground and in the sky,” said Curt Gray, senior director, Connectivity Support, Honeywell Aerospace. “Business aviation pilots typically have to troubleshoot connectivity issues themselves when the system isn’t working, but now they can be freed up to focus on their primary mission of navigating the aircraft safely to its destination. Honeywell’s GoDirect support team goes above and beyond to provide that customer service from afar.”

In addition to the new Connectivity Integration Lab located near Sky Harbor Airport, the company has locations in Paris at Le Bourget Airport and in north Phoenix at the company’s Deer Valley facility.

Honeywell also has plans to expand to the Asia Pacific and South America regions in the future.



