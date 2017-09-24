FCM Launches New Technology Suite

|
FCM Travel Solutions has launched FCM Connect, a
new travel program designed to provide a better and more efficient
business travel experience.
“We believe technology should move our customers
forward, and the next generation release of our technology
offering, FCM Connect, is designed to do just that,” said Marcus
Eklund, Global Brand Leader, FCM Travel Solutions. “We’re excited
to launch FCM Connect to existing and new customers. Our improved
solution has been designed for the modern traveller, booker and
program manager and addresses their desire to be more connected to
the entire booking, travel and management journey. Being better
connected helps travellers and bookers feel in control and gives
our program managers the visibility they need to elevate their
travel programs.”
At the core of the solution is the FCM Connect
HUB, a single-sign-on platform that gives customers a connection
point to all of FCM’s technology tools including Analytics,
Approve, Booking, Secure, Expense and Mobile.
“Through extensive customer consultation and
product development, we’ve refined a world-class, end-to-end
solution that ensures all of our customer’s travel needs are
organised – from pre-trip approval to booking, to traveller
tracking and reporting that provides complete visibility of
spend,” Mr Eklund said.
FCM Connect is available and will support
organisations across a full range of travel program deliverables
including:
• Global, regional or national fulfillment
•
Cost reduction strategies
• Data compliance
• Duty of care
responsibilities.
“We at FCM have been actively listening to our
customers around the world, particularly in Asia. We are excited
to launch the new FCM Connect to our customers as it addresses all
their needs and covers the full spectrum of their travel program
to take it to the next level. Whether you are a traveller, a
travel booker or a travel manager, FCM Connect brings efficiency,
productivity and a greater experience by integrating all the
travel technology tools in the HUB and provides you access to all
the relevant data at your fingertips,” said Bertrand Saillet,
General Manager, Asia.
See other recent
news regarding:
FCM.