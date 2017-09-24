Chubb Launches Travel App for Business Travellers

Chubb has launched a travel application to help employers adequately prepare and support their staff when on business travel.

Called Chubb Travel Smart, the application is integrated with 24/7 emergency assistance that can be activated with the touch of a button.

"Chubb Travel Smart has been developed to help employers better fulfill their duty of care obligations," said Glen Browne, Executive Vice President, Accident & Health, Asia Pacific for Chubb in Asia Pacific. "With the added component of an online dashboard, risk, HR and security managers can locate and send messages and alerts to business travellers anywhere in the world. Chubb Travel Smart is part of our suite of Group Accident & Health solutions tailored for organizations to protect their employees."

Kevin Bogardus, General Manager, Chubb Insurance Company Limited, added, "The launch events in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou increased local awareness of Chubb's expertise in crafting a broad range of solutions for employers to protect employees. In particular, as Chinese companies venture abroad, Chubb Travel Smart will satisfy the growing market need to safeguard the increasing number of employees on business travel."

Following the launch in China, Chubb Travel Smart is expected to be launched in other Asia Pacific countries in due course.



