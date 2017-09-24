Chubb Launches Travel App for Business Travellers

|
Chubb has launched a travel application to help
employers adequately prepare and support their staff when on
business travel.
Called Chubb Travel Smart, the application is
integrated with 24/7 emergency assistance that can be activated
with the touch of a button.
"Chubb Travel Smart has been developed to help
employers better fulfill their duty of care obligations," said
Glen Browne, Executive Vice President, Accident & Health, Asia
Pacific for Chubb in Asia Pacific. "With the
added component of an online dashboard, risk, HR and security
managers can locate and send messages and alerts to business
travellers anywhere in the world. Chubb Travel Smart is part of
our suite of Group Accident & Health solutions tailored for
organizations to protect their employees."
Kevin Bogardus, General
Manager, Chubb Insurance Company Limited, added, "The launch events
in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou increased local awareness of
Chubb's expertise in crafting a broad range of solutions for
employers to protect employees. In particular, as Chinese
companies venture abroad, Chubb Travel Smart will satisfy the
growing market need to safeguard the increasing number of
employees on business travel."
Following the
launch in China, Chubb Travel Smart is expected to be launched in other Asia
Pacific countries in due course.
