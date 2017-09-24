Brad Calder Appointed GM of Hurawalhi Island Resort Maldives and Kudadoo Private Island

Crown and Champa Resorts has appointed Brad Calder as General Manager of Hurawalhi Island Resort Maldives and Kudadoo Private Island.

With over twenty years of industry experience, Brad has worked at a number of top hotels and restaurants across the globe, including Home House Private Members Club & Hotel (London) Stamford Hotel (New Zealand), HPL Hotels (Bali), Gili Lankanfushi (Maldives), and Warwick International Hotels (Fiji).

Whilst working towards his degree in Hospitality Management, Brad also took the first steps in establishing his career taking on the role of Banqueting Supervisor and soon after as Restaurant Supervisor at Carlton Hotel, New Zealand.

“Having worked in hospitality across the globe from Bali to London, I am thrilled to bring my international skills and experience to Crown and Champa Resorts. I have lived in the Maldives for a number of years and believe that Hurawalhi Island Resort and Kudadoo Private Island encompasses all of the best parts about this extraordinary part of the world,” Brad said.

Brad holds certifications in First Aid Training and Food Hygiene, he is a PADI Advanced Open Water Diver and an avid photographer, snowboarder, and golfer with a passion for travel and cuisine.



