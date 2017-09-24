Asia Pacific Airlines Carried 27.8 Million Passengers in August 2017

|
Preliminary traffic figures from the Association
of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) for the month of
August 2017 show encouraging growth in international air passenger
demand.
Meanwhile, the solid expansion in international air cargo
markets continued unabated. Growth in both markets was supported
by high business confidence levels across the services and
manufacturing sectors in major advanced and emerging economies.
The month saw the region's airlines record a 5.6% increase in
the number of international air passengers carried to a combined
total of 27.8 million, boosted by a combination of higher leisure
travel demand during the holiday season as well as travel for
business purposes. Reflecting on-going strength in long haul
markets, demand in revenue passenger kilometre (RPK) terms
increased by 7.1%. Available seat capacity expanded by 6.7%,
resulting in a marginal 0.3 percentage point increase in the
average international passenger load factor to 81.7% for the
month.
Firm demand for manufactured products, particularly
pharmaceutical goods and technological equipment, underpinned
August's strong 12.2% increase in air cargo demand as measured in
freight tonne kilometres (FTK). The growth in air cargo volumes significantly out-paced the 5.6% expansion in offered freight
capacity, leading to a 3.8 percentage point rise in the average international freight load factor to 64.1% for the month.
"Asian airlines were encouraged by the continued
expansion in both international air passenger and cargo markets,
registering a 5.2% increase in the number of international air
passengers carried to a combined total of 210 million for the
first eight months of the year. During the same period,
international air cargo markets saw a robust 10.6% increase in
freight traffic carried by Asian airlines," said Mr.
Andrew Herdman,
AAPA Director General.
"The sustained growth in air traffic demand has clearly been
positive for the sector. Nevertheless, against the backdrop of a
challenging operating environment marked by highly competitive air
fares and rising costs, Asian carriers are continuing to work hard
to improve profitability, with considerable variations in
individual airline performance, both globally and within the
region."
Looking ahead, Mr. Herdman said, "Broad-based
expansion in global economic output should help to sustain further
growth in both air passenger and air cargo traffic demand in the
upcoming months, and the longer term outlook remains broadly
positive."
