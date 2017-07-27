BHM Asia Opens X2 Vibe Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel

BHM Asia has expanded its portfolio of hotels in Thailand with the opening of X2 Vibe Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel in the On Nut district of the Thai capital.

The hotel offers guests a complimentary shuttle service to the On Nut BTS station.

“With an ideal location close to bustling Sukhumvit and trendy Thong Lor, X2 Vibe Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel is perfectly positioned to cater for the new era of millennial travellers,” said Anthony McDonald, BHMAsia’s Chief Executive Officer. “Its combination of modern hotel rooms, serviced residences and stylish amenities makes this an excellent option for young or young-at-heart travellers seeking a new perspective on this dynamic city.”

With 145 hotel rooms and 121 serviced residences, X2 Vibe Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel can cater for guests visiting Bangkok on short or extended stays.

All units come equipped with a range of facilities such as Wi-Fi, TVs with cable and satellite channels and electronic safes, while each residence features a kitchenette, microwave oven and dining area.

Guests can enjoy a modern mix of Thai and international cuisine at 4K Café, grab a coffee, tea or cold drink at 4K Bar, or relax at the poolside Vibar.

Alternatively, guests can work out at the fitness centre, take a refreshing dip in the sea-salt pool, or unwind in the spa which includes a Japanese onsen, a feature rarely found in a hotel of this category, especially outside of Japan.

See other recent news regarding: BHM Asia, Bangkok, X2, Vibe, Sukhumvit.