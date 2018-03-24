United Airlines to Launch Daily Flights Between Denver and London Heathrow

|
United Airlines is to launch daily nonstop
seasonal flights between Denver International Airport (DEN) and
London Heathrow (LHR) beginning 24 March 2018 through 26 October
2018, subject to government approval.
Throughout the summer season,
United's flight between Denver and London will be operated with
Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft with a total of 219 seats – 36
flat-bed seats in United Polaris business class, 70 Economy Plus
seats and 113 seats in United Economy.
United Polaris
business class features a reimagined, sleep-enhancing experience
for intercontinental travelers, including elevated inflight food
and beverages, custom bedding from Saks Fifth Avenue and
exclusive amenity kits with products from Soho House & Co's
Cowshed Spa.
United Economy Plus offers additional legroom
and increased personal space. Located near the front of the
economy cabin, the seats give the added benefit of allowing a
swifter exit from the plane on arrival.
United Economy
offers complimentary food, soft drinks, juices, beer and wine,
tea, coffee and inflight entertainment. Additionally, the seats
feature an adjustable headrest and a personal on-demand
entertainment system.
“For the last 80 years, United has played an
integral role in serving the Denver region and helping Denver
International become an essential hub connecting business and
leisure travelers to destinations around the globe,” said Steve
Jaquith, vice president of United’s Denver hub. “Our new service to
London will provide more customers with convenient one-stop
opportunities from markets that are served only through Denver,
and we’re excited to bring this new service to the Mile High
City.”
United Airlines has served the Denver community since 1937
and is the only airline to continuously operate in the Mile High
City – operating 6.5 million flights serving more than 580 million
customers during this time.
“We are so appreciative of our
partnership with United Airlines and beyond excited that they
continue to grow in Denver with this new service to London
Heathrow beginning next March,” said DEN CEO Kim Day. “These new
flights will complement United's successful nonstop service to
Tokyo Narita, making United the only carrier to provide both
transatlantic and transpacific flights from Denver.”
