United Airlines to Launch Daily Flights Between Denver and London Heathrow

United Airlines is to launch daily nonstop seasonal flights between Denver International Airport (DEN) and London Heathrow (LHR) beginning 24 March 2018 through 26 October 2018, subject to government approval.

Throughout the summer season, United's flight between Denver and London will be operated with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft with a total of 219 seats – 36 flat-bed seats in United Polaris business class, 70 Economy Plus seats and 113 seats in United Economy.

United Polaris business class features a reimagined, sleep-enhancing experience for intercontinental travelers, including elevated inflight food and beverages, custom bedding from Saks Fifth Avenue and exclusive amenity kits with products from Soho House & Co's Cowshed Spa.

United Economy Plus offers additional legroom and increased personal space. Located near the front of the economy cabin, the seats give the added benefit of allowing a swifter exit from the plane on arrival.

United Economy offers complimentary food, soft drinks, juices, beer and wine, tea, coffee and inflight entertainment. Additionally, the seats feature an adjustable headrest and a personal on-demand entertainment system.

“For the last 80 years, United has played an integral role in serving the Denver region and helping Denver International become an essential hub connecting business and leisure travelers to destinations around the globe,” said Steve Jaquith, vice president of United’s Denver hub. “Our new service to London will provide more customers with convenient one-stop opportunities from markets that are served only through Denver, and we’re excited to bring this new service to the Mile High City.”

United Airlines has served the Denver community since 1937 and is the only airline to continuously operate in the Mile High City – operating 6.5 million flights serving more than 580 million customers during this time.

“We are so appreciative of our partnership with United Airlines and beyond excited that they continue to grow in Denver with this new service to London Heathrow beginning next March,” said DEN CEO Kim Day. “These new flights will complement United's successful nonstop service to Tokyo Narita, making United the only carrier to provide both transatlantic and transpacific flights from Denver.”



