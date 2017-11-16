Thai Airways to Launch Bangkok - Vienna Flights

|
Thai Airways is to launch non-stop flights
between Bangkok and Vienna, Austria.
From 16 November 2017, Thai Airways will operate
four roundtrip flights per week on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays,
and Sundays.
TG936 will depart Bangkok at 01:30 to land in
Vienna in time for breakfast at 07:00.
The return flight, TG937 is scheduled to depart
Vienna at 13:30 and land in Bangkok at 05:20 (the following day).
Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo, Thai Airways Acting President
and Executive Vice President, Commercial Department, said, “It is
a pleasure to introduce Vienna as THAI’s newest destination in
Europe ... As the city
of music, Vienna is renowned for its classical composers as well
as Imperial Palaces that include Schonbrunn Palace and the
Museums quartier baroque district. Also enjoy the pleasure of
Viennese cuisine, the various meats and strudels as well as the
world famous Sachertorte that has its origins in Vienna.”
Currently, Thai Airways flies to 12 cities across 10
countries in Europe which are Copenhagen, Oslo, Brussels, Paris,
Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Stockholm, London, Rome, Milan, and
Moscow.
