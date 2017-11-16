Thai Airways to Launch Bangkok - Vienna Flights

Thai Airways is to launch non-stop flights between Bangkok and Vienna, Austria.

From 16 November 2017, Thai Airways will operate four roundtrip flights per week on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

TG936 will depart Bangkok at 01:30 to land in Vienna in time for breakfast at 07:00.

The return flight, TG937 is scheduled to depart Vienna at 13:30 and land in Bangkok at 05:20 (the following day).

Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo, Thai Airways Acting President and Executive Vice President, Commercial Department, said, “It is a pleasure to introduce Vienna as THAI’s newest destination in Europe ... As the city of music, Vienna is renowned for its classical composers as well as Imperial Palaces that include Schonbrunn Palace and the Museums quartier baroque district. Also enjoy the pleasure of Viennese cuisine, the various meats and strudels as well as the world famous Sachertorte that has its origins in Vienna.”

Currently, Thai Airways flies to 12 cities across 10 countries in Europe which are Copenhagen, Oslo, Brussels, Paris, Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Stockholm, London, Rome, Milan, and Moscow.



