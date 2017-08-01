Qatar Airways to Increase Flights to Colombo, Sri Lanka

|
Qatar Airways is to launch a fourth daily
non-stop flight from Doha to Colombo starting 1 August, 2017.
In addition two of the four daily flights
will be serviced by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to accommodate the
increased travel demand to and from Sri Lanka.
The increased frequency and aircraft upgauge
will boost overall capacity to and from Colombo by 3,136 seats
weekly, a 20% increase from current weekly capacity.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr.
Akbar
Al Baker, said, “We are delighted to be able to cater to the
buoyant leisure and business travel demand by increasing our
frequency and capacity to Colombo, the gateway to Sri Lanka and
one of the most vibrant cities in South Asia. Besides our
acclaimed inflight service, our passengers can now also enjoy our
modern B777 aircraft when they travel with us on our non-stop
service to Doha and onward to destinations in Europe, Americas and
the Middle East. The additional frequency will provide passengers
with even greater flexibility and convenience when planning their
next trip with Qatar Airways.”
The Qatar Airways Boeing 777-300ER features 24
Business Class seats and 388 seats in Economy Class.
Sri Lanka’s Minister of
Tourism Development the Hon. John Amaratunga said, “Tourism is
expected to be one of Sri Lanka’s major growth engines as we seek
to further strengthen our economy. Sri Lanka, Asia’s leading
destination for 2017, has a wealth of places waiting for
travellers to discover. With the support of major carriers like
Qatar Airways which has invested additional capacity, we are
confident that Sri Lanka can achieve the target of 2.5 million
tourists this year.”
