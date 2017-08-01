Qatar Airways to Increase Flights to Colombo, Sri Lanka

Qatar Airways is to launch a fourth daily non-stop flight from Doha to Colombo starting 1 August, 2017. In addition two of the four daily flights will be serviced by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to accommodate the increased travel demand to and from Sri Lanka. The increased frequency and aircraft upgauge will boost overall capacity to and from Colombo by 3,136 seats weekly, a 20% increase from current weekly capacity. Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “We are delighted to be able to cater to the buoyant leisure and business travel demand by increasing our frequency and capacity to Colombo, the gateway to Sri Lanka and one of the most vibrant cities in South Asia. Besides our acclaimed inflight service, our passengers can now also enjoy our modern B777 aircraft when they travel with us on our non-stop service to Doha and onward to destinations in Europe, Americas and the Middle East. The additional frequency will provide passengers with even greater flexibility and convenience when planning their next trip with Qatar Airways.” The Qatar Airways Boeing 777-300ER features 24 Business Class seats and 388 seats in Economy Class. Sri Lanka’s Minister of Tourism Development the Hon. John Amaratunga said, “Tourism is expected to be one of Sri Lanka’s major growth engines as we seek to further strengthen our economy. Sri Lanka, Asia’s leading destination for 2017, has a wealth of places waiting for travellers to discover. With the support of major carriers like Qatar Airways which has invested additional capacity, we are confident that Sri Lanka can achieve the target of 2.5 million tourists this year.” See other recent news regarding: Qatar Airways, Doha, Colombo, Sri Lanka.