Lanseria International Airport Enhances Travel Experience with SITA Technology

|
Lanseria International Airport, north of
Johannesburg in South Africa, has invested in SITA’s self-service
technology to improve the overall travel experience for those
passing through the airport.
In a first for a South African airport,
passengers who have checked-in online or on their mobile device
can now tag and drop their bags in less than a minute using SITA’s
Scan&Fly
self bag-drop units.
Scan&Fly’s plug-and-play design allows the
bag-drop solution to be easily installed onto existing airport
check-in desks, maximizing terminal space while leveraging the
speed of self-service.
Using SITA’s Airport iValidate, Lanseria International Airport will be able to automatically
verify all types of boarding passes, including home-printed A4 and
mobile boarding passes, increasing security and speeding up the
check-in process for passengers.
Behind the scenes,
Lanseria International Airport will roll out new baggage
reconciliation technology
from SITA, providing passengers with greater confidence that their
baggage will arrive with them at their destination. It will help
airlines using the airport to comply with IATA’s Resolution 753,
which requires that they track bags at key points during the
journey.
The airport is also upgrading its common-use
kiosks and desk infrastructure to use SITA’s cloud-based solution,
eliminating the need for local servers. This common-use
infrastructure is critical in providing greater flexibility for
airlines operating from the airport by allowing them to share
common-use terminal equipment (CUTE) for check-in and boarding.
Gavin Sayce, Chief Operating Officer of Lanseria International
Airport, said, “Our passengers and airlines have always valued the
ease of use when travelling through Lanseria International
Airport. The investment in new technology – together with new
infrastructure such as the multi-storey parking we are building –
is aimed at maximizing this convenience. We want this airport to
remain the airport of choice for both airlines and their
passengers.”
Lanseria International Airport has established itself as a favored low-cost hub for
passengers to quickly and conveniently connect to South Africa’s
other main cities. FlySafair recently joined Kulula and Mango in
operating flights from Lanseria to Cape Town, Durban and now
George. The airport handles over 2 million passengers a year and
the existing passenger terminal is being extended to accommodate
more airlines and flights.
Maneesh Jaikrishna, SITA Vice
President Indian Subcontinent, Eastern & Southern Africa said,
“Our research shows that an overwhelming number of passengers
prefer to use technology rather than a human interaction when in
the airport. They value the control and convenience that
self-service options such as self-bag drop and mobile boarding
provide. This is the case with Lanseria International Airport
where passengers are accustomed to a smooth passage through the
travel steps.”
