Japan Airlines and Vietjet Sign Comprehensive Partnership Agreement

Japan Airlines (JAL) and Vietjet have signed a formal partnership agreement.

The two airlines have agreed to codeshare on all flights between Japan and Vietnam as well as on the domestic flights of both airlines. Flights between Vietnam and other Asian countries will also be included.

JAL and Vietjet also plan to look at expanding the partnership to other areas including their frequent flyer programmes, aircraft operations and maintenance, as well as ground handling services and training.

“The launch of this partnership with Vietjet represents a significant milestone for the two airlines to provide customers with better access to destinations between Japan and Vietnam and beyond, and we believe it will contribute to generate more passenger and cargo traffic between the two countries and open up commercial opportunities on the two airlines’ international networks,” said Tadashi Fujita, JAL Executive Vice President.

JAL operates daily non-stop services between Tokyo (Narita) and Ho Chi Minh (Saigon) and Hanoi, as well as between Tokyo (Haneda) and Ho Chi Minh.

Luu Duc Khanh, Managing Director of Vietjet said, “Japan is our key market as we expand the airline’s flight network in the Asia-Pacific region. The partnership between Vietjet and JAL will diversify our air transportation products and the market segment while stimulating the movement of people between the two countries, as well as developing the two airlines’ relationship in line with our international commercial operation capabilities in the coming time.”

