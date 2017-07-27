Japan Airlines and Vietjet Sign Comprehensive Partnership Agreement

|
Japan Airlines (JAL) and Vietjet have signed a
formal partnership agreement.
The two airlines have agreed to codeshare
on all
flights between Japan and Vietnam as well as on the domestic
flights of both airlines. Flights between Vietnam and other Asian
countries will also be included.
JAL and Vietjet
also plan to look at expanding the partnership to other areas including
their frequent flyer programmes, aircraft
operations and maintenance, as well as ground handling services
and training.
“The launch of this partnership with Vietjet
represents a significant milestone for the two airlines to provide
customers with better access to destinations between Japan and
Vietnam and beyond, and we believe it will contribute to generate
more passenger and cargo traffic between the two countries and
open up commercial opportunities on the two airlines’
international networks,” said Tadashi Fujita, JAL Executive Vice
President.
JAL operates daily non-stop services between Tokyo (Narita)
and Ho Chi Minh (Saigon) and Hanoi, as well as between
Tokyo (Haneda) and Ho Chi Minh.
Luu Duc Khanh, Managing Director of Vietjet
said, “Japan is our key market as we expand the
airline’s flight network in the Asia-Pacific region. The
partnership between Vietjet and JAL will diversify our air
transportation products and the market segment while stimulating
the movement of people between the two countries, as well as
developing the two airlines’ relationship in line with our
international commercial operation capabilities in the coming
time.”
