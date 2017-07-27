Hotels in Europe Report Q2 2017 Increase in ADR, OR and RevPAR

|
According to data compiled by STR, the hotel
industry in Europe reported positive results in the three key
performance metrics for the second quarter of 2017.
In Euro constant currency, Q2 2017 vs. Q2 2016, Europe
reported an increase in Occupancy of 2.1% to 75.1%, ADR rose 4.4% to EUR114.10
and RevPAR increased 6.5% to EUR85.67.
Germany reported in slight drop in Occupancy of
-0.8% to 73.8%, ADR was down 0.4% to
EUR101.24, and RevPAR fell by 1.1% to EUR74.76.
Supply growth
(+1.1%) played a role in the overall performance decrease for the
country, reaching 1% for the first time since Q4 2014. Despite the
performance at the national level, Q2 RevPAR growth was strong in
Cologne (+14.9%) and Hamburg (+14.5%). Performance in Cologne was
due to large events such as Art Cologne (April) and the IIHF Ice
Hockey World Championship (May). Hamburg’s levels received a lift
ahead of the G20 summit in early July.
In the Netherlands, Occupancy was up 3.9% to 79.5%, ADR
increased by 6.0% to EUR129.19 and
RevPAR jumped 10.1% to EUR102.72.
The absolute occupancy level
was the highest for a Q2 in the Netherlands since 2006.
Performance growth was especially pronounced in April (RevPAR:
+14.2%). At the market level, Amsterdam reported double-digit
RevPAR growth (+10.5%) for the quarter, due primarily to a 7.5%
lift in ADR to EUR164.91.
In the United Kingdom Q2 2017
Occupancy rose by 1.0% to 79.6%, ADR was up 5.2% to GBP94.22 and RevPAR
increased by 6.3% to GBP75.05.
STR analysts note that the devaluation of
the GBP continues to drive inbound travel and stronger domestic
tourism in the U.K. At the market level, London recorded an 8.4%
rise in RevPAR to GBP127.33, due primarily to a 6.4% increase in
ADR to GBP152.70. The market saw only moderate declines in
occupancy following the 3 June terrorist attack at London Bridge.
Performance growth soon returned and was boosted around Eid
Mubarak as London typically welcomes a high volume of visitors
from the Middle East during the holiday. Q2 performance growth for
Regional U.K. was lower with a RevPAR of +4.8%.
See other recent
news regarding:
STR,
ADR,
RevPAR.