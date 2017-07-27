China Airlines has taken delivery of a very special Airbus A350.

The aircraft is not only China Airlines' seventh A350 XWB, but also the 100th A350 that Airbus has delivered.

The milestone aircraft is an A350-900 version, joining China Airlines’ growing A350 XWB fleet – adding to the line-up of widebody A330s and A340s flown by the long-time Airbus customer, which is based in Taiwan.

Having now received half of its 14 A350-900s on order, China Airlines is using the A350s on both regional and long-haul services – including the Taipei-San Francisco route.

This 100th A350-900 delivery, the 36th so far in 2017, took place some 30 months after first delivery. Not only does this demonstrate a solid production ramp-up, it is the fastest widebody production ramp-up for Airbus – on track to reach rate 10 aircraft per month by the end of 2018.

Currently in service with 14 operators worldwide, A350 XWBs are being flown on more than 110 routes around the globe, with an operational reliability of 99%.

As of the end of June, Airbus’ A350 XWB family had logged 847 firm orders from 45 customers.



