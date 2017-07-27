TravelNewsAsia.com
Thu, 27 July 2017
New Liberty London Amenity Kits in British Airways First

Since The First Wing, an exclusive check-in area for British Airways’ First, Gold Executive Club and oneworld Emerald customers, opened in April in London Heathrow’s T5, it has welcomed nearly 200,000 travellers through the dedicated security channel leading directly into the Galleries First lounge and Concorde Room.

British Airways is continuing to invest in other improvements to First, including a refresh of its flagship Concorde Room at London Heathrow Terminal 5 which will be unveiled in October 2017. The lounge, which is exclusively for First customers will receive an updated look and feel, as well as improvements to the terrace area.

Travel in style, British Airways First

Additionally new Liberty London amenity kits will take to the skies at the end of July. The kits feature prints from Liberty’s vintage textile archive. The ladies’ version features a print called ‘Indiana’ flower pattern in a range of blues, while the male amenity kits showcases a more understated black and grey paisley design called ‘Arundel’.

The gentlemen’s amenity kits features Refinery’s revitalizing moisturizer, lip balm, deodorant stick and shave gel as well as a razor, brush and comb, toothbrush/toothpaste, eye mask, socks, ear plugs and pen.

 The ladies’ kit includes Aromatherapy Associates triple rose renewing moisturiser, hydrating hand lotion, renewing cleanser and deodorant stick, along with a lip balm, cotton wool pads, toothbrush/toothpaste, hairbrush and pen.

 “We know that our First customers are used to the very best in life and have very exacting standards. They rightly expect every part of their journey with us to cater to their needs, so we’ve focused on areas that we know matter to them. First Wing enables them to maximise their time, whisking from kerb to lounge through the fast track security channel. And we’ve paid attention to the details that make a difference on board too, through elements such as the updated Liberty amenity kits and the ability to pre-order a preferred meal,” said Alex Cruz, British Airways’ chairman and CEO. “From the feedback we’ve received from our First fliers, these changes are making a real difference to their experience, driving great customer reaction and there’s more to come with the revamped Concorde Room at London Heathrow Terminal 5, due to be unveiled this October.”

British Airways | The First Wing Exclusive Walk-Through

