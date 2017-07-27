New Liberty London Amenity Kits in British
Airways First
Since The First Wing, an exclusive check-in area
for British Airways’ First, Gold Executive Club and oneworld
Emerald customers, opened in April in London Heathrow’s T5, it has
welcomed nearly 200,000 travellers through the dedicated security
channel leading directly into the Galleries First lounge and
Concorde Room.
British Airways is continuing to invest in other
improvements to First, including a refresh of its flagship
Concorde Room at London Heathrow Terminal 5 which will be unveiled in
October 2017. The lounge, which is exclusively for First customers
will receive an updated look and feel, as well as improvements to
the terrace area.
Additionally new Liberty London amenity kits
will take to the skies at the end of July. The kits feature prints
from Liberty’s vintage textile archive. The ladies’ version
features a print called ‘Indiana’ flower pattern in
a range of blues, while the male amenity kits showcases a more
understated black and grey paisley design called ‘Arundel’.
The gentlemen’s amenity kits features Refinery’s
revitalizing moisturizer, lip balm, deodorant stick and shave gel
as well as a razor, brush and comb, toothbrush/toothpaste, eye
mask, socks, ear plugs and pen.
The ladies’ kit includes
Aromatherapy Associates triple rose renewing moisturiser,
hydrating hand lotion, renewing cleanser and deodorant stick,
along with a lip balm, cotton wool pads, toothbrush/toothpaste,
hairbrush and pen.
“We know that our First customers are used to the very best
in life and have very exacting standards. They rightly expect
every part of their journey with us to cater to their needs, so
we’ve focused on areas that we know matter to them. First Wing
enables them to maximise their time, whisking from kerb to lounge
through the fast track security channel. And we’ve paid attention
to the details that make a difference on board too, through
elements such as the updated Liberty amenity kits and the ability
to pre-order a preferred meal,” said Alex Cruz, British Airways’
chairman and CEO. “From the feedback we’ve received from our First
fliers, these changes are making a real difference to their
experience, driving great customer reaction and there’s more to
come with the revamped Concorde Room at London Heathrow Terminal
5, due to be unveiled this October.”
