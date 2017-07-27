IHG Signs Two Hotels in Bintan, Indonesia

InterContinental Hotels Group has signed a dual-brand management agreement with PT. Graha Agung Indahsentosa to debut two hotels, Holiday Inn Resort Bintan Lagoi Beach and Hotel Indigo Bintan Lagoi Beach in Bintan, Indonesia. Set to open in 2019, the new-build hotels will be situated in the prime Lagoi Bay area. Bintan is a popular holiday destination especially with those in Singapore as it is easily accessible by ferry. And with the upcoming Bintan International Airport scheduled for completion next year, international tourist arrivals to Lagoi are expected to increase twofold from the current 320,000 visitors annually. The hotels will be located a short 10-minute drive from the Bandar Bentan Telani ferry terminal. “Indonesia is a key market for IHG; it is a diverse market, with a strong leisure and business pull, and the well-placed for easy travel between Australia, Southeast Asia and Singapore. In the past year we have seen a growing demand for the Holiday Inn and Hotel Indigo in Bali, Jakarta and Semarang,” said Rajit Sukumaran, Chief Development Officer, IHG Asia Middle East and Africa. “IHG sees a lot of potential and opportunities in Indonesia and we are delighted to work with our partner PT. Graha Agung Indahsentosa on this exciting development.” Holiday Inn The 250-room Holiday Inn Resort Bintan Lagoi Beach will provide midscale accommodation complete with a large pool as well as accessible food options at the hotel’s all-day dining and specialty restaurants. Families with children will be able to enjoy signature offerings, such as the ‘Kids Eat & Stay Free’ programme, which provides young guests with all-inclusive meals during their stay. The hotel will also offer eight versatile meeting spaces, including a large ballroom with a capacity of 300 people, and function rooms that can hold between 20 to 100 delegates each to cater to business travel needs. Hotel Indigo Hotel Indigo Bintan Lagoi Beach will feature a variety of locally inspired dining options at its neighbourhood café and a destination beach restaurant, in addition to guest amenities including a gym and infinity swimming pool. It will also be equipped with a board room to cater to VIP meetings. Both hotels will have access to a spa for guests to rejuvenate and will be situated on a premium 9.2-hectare beachfront site owned by developer PT. Graha Agung Indahsentosa. Arief Sugianto, Chairman, PT. Graha Agung Indahsentosa, said, “We are delighted to be working with a company like IHG with such a strong track record for creative world-class hotels with not one but two of IHG’s well-known hotel brands. The Holiday Inn brand is well-loved and recognised by travellers all around the world, while the Hotel Indigo brand lends a stylish, refreshing touch to the mix, as the world’s first globally branded boutique hotel brand. We are confident that each of the brand’s distinctive strengths, complemented by the excellent location, will be well-received by travellers when we open our doors in 2019.” Indonesia is an important market for IHG and is home to 22 IHG properties across four brands, with a further 23 hotels in the development pipeline.

See other recent news regarding: TAG.