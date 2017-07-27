IHG Signs Two Hotels in Bintan, Indonesia

|
InterContinental Hotels Group has signed a dual-brand
management agreement with PT. Graha Agung Indahsentosa to debut
two hotels, Holiday Inn Resort Bintan Lagoi Beach and Hotel Indigo
Bintan Lagoi Beach in Bintan, Indonesia.
Set to open in 2019, the new-build hotels will be situated in the prime Lagoi Bay area.
Bintan is a popular holiday destination
especially with those in Singapore as it is easily accessible by
ferry. And with the upcoming Bintan International Airport
scheduled for completion next year, international tourist arrivals
to Lagoi are
expected to increase twofold from the current 320,000 visitors
annually. The hotels will be located a short 10-minute drive from the Bandar Bentan
Telani ferry terminal.
“Indonesia is a key
market for IHG; it is a diverse market, with a strong leisure and
business pull, and the well-placed for easy travel between Australia, Southeast Asia and Singapore. In the past year we have
seen a growing demand for the Holiday Inn and Hotel Indigo in Bali, Jakarta and Semarang,”
said Rajit Sukumaran, Chief Development Officer, IHG Asia Middle
East and Africa. “IHG sees a lot of potential and
opportunities in Indonesia and we are delighted to work with our
partner PT. Graha Agung Indahsentosa on this exciting
development.”
Holiday Inn
The 250-room Holiday Inn Resort Bintan Lagoi Beach will provide
midscale accommodation complete with
a large pool as well as accessible food options at the hotel’s
all-day dining and specialty restaurants. Families with children
will be able to enjoy signature offerings, such as the ‘Kids Eat & Stay Free’
programme, which provides young guests with all-inclusive meals
during their stay. The hotel will also offer eight versatile
meeting spaces, including a large ballroom with a capacity of 300
people, and function rooms that can hold between 20 to 100
delegates each to cater to business travel needs.
Hotel Indigo
Hotel Indigo Bintan Lagoi Beach will feature a
variety of locally inspired dining options at its neighbourhood
café and a destination beach restaurant, in addition to
guest amenities including a gym and infinity swimming pool. It
will also be equipped with a board room to cater to VIP meetings.
Both hotels will have access to a spa for guests to
rejuvenate and will be situated on a premium 9.2-hectare
beachfront site owned by developer PT. Graha Agung Indahsentosa.
Arief Sugianto, Chairman, PT. Graha
Agung Indahsentosa, said, “We are delighted to be working with a
company like IHG with such a strong track record for creative
world-class hotels with not one but two of IHG’s well-known hotel
brands. The Holiday Inn brand is well-loved and recognised by
travellers all around the world, while the Hotel Indigo brand
lends a stylish, refreshing touch to the mix, as the world’s first
globally branded boutique hotel brand. We are confident that each
of the brand’s distinctive strengths, complemented by the
excellent location, will be well-received by travellers when we
open our doors in 2019.”
Indonesia is an important market for
IHG and is home to 22 IHG properties across four brands, with a further 23 hotels in the development pipeline.
