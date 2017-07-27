New York's Environmental Protection Police Orders AW119Kx Helicopter

|
The AW119Kx helicopter has been selected by the
New York City Department of Environmental Protection Police for
operations in support of water supply protection.
Delivery of the
aircraft is expected in 2018.
As the largest
single source water supply in the United States, the New York City
water supply system is protected by ground and air to prevent
terrorism, pollution and crime.
The AW119Kx
selected by the Department of Environmental Protection will be fully
customized to feature searchlight, FLIR, external loudspeakers,
rappelling and cargo hooks, expanded fuel system, a foldable
stretcher, and high visibility crew doors on both sides of the
aircraft.
The aircraft also includes provisions for a
Bambi Bucket to be used for firefighting operations.
Over 280 AW119 helicopters have been ordered to
date in 35 countries by nearly 120 customers
