New York's Environmental Protection Police Orders AW119Kx Helicopter

The AW119Kx helicopter has been selected by the New York City Department of Environmental Protection Police for operations in support of water supply protection.

Delivery of the aircraft is expected in 2018.

As the largest single source water supply in the United States, the New York City water supply system is protected by ground and air to prevent terrorism, pollution and crime.

The AW119Kx selected by the Department of Environmental Protection will be fully customized to feature searchlight, FLIR, external loudspeakers, rappelling and cargo hooks, expanded fuel system, a foldable stretcher, and high visibility crew doors on both sides of the aircraft.

The aircraft also includes provisions for a Bambi Bucket to be used for firefighting operations.

Over 280 AW119 helicopters have been ordered to date in 35 countries by nearly 120 customers​

