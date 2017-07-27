AIME Appoints Angela Sciacca as Project Manager

The Asia Pacific Incentives and Meeting Expo (AIME) has appointed Angela Sciacca as Project Manager.

Angela (pictured) has worked as the Operations Manager for AIME since 2004 and has been in the exhibition industry since 1992.

Kerry Prince, ibtm Events, Portfolio Director, said, “We are very pleased to have Angela move into this role given her extensive involvement with AIME over the years and her operations background; she was the ideal candidate for this role focusing on flawless delivery. As this is our final show for MCB, we are committed to ensuring a fantastic experience for all, to ensure our legacy remains strong in the business events community. We would like to thank the outgoing exhibition director, Ian Wainwright for his hard work and passion for the industry over the past two years.”

AIME 2018 will take place 20-21 February at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre.



