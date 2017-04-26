Opening Press Conference of WTTC Global Summit 2017 in Bangkok, Thailand

[HD videos and podcasts below] Dr. Taleb Rifai, Secretary General of the UNWTO, was joined by the CEO of Union Pay, Mr GE Huayong, and Jamaica's Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Edmund Bartlett at the opening press conference of the WTTC Global Summit 2017 in Bangkok on Wednesday, 26 April 2017.

As the three gentleman spoke separately, we have cut the press conference into three different segments so you can more easily watch the person who interests you the most.

It should be noted that Jamaica's Minister of Tourism unveils details of a new conference which will be held in the country on 27-29 November 2017.

Travel News Asia will have more much coverage from the WTTC Global Summit 2017 in Bangkok, so do check back.

Dr. Taleb Rifai, Secretary General of UNWTO

PODCAST

Mr GE Huayong, CEO of Union Pay

PODCAST

Honourable Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica's Minister of Tourism

PODCAST

