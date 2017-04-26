Opening Press Conference of WTTC Global
Summit 2017 in Bangkok, Thailand
[HD videos and podcasts
below] Dr. Taleb Rifai, Secretary General of the UNWTO,
was joined by the CEO of Union Pay, Mr GE Huayong, and Jamaica's
Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Edmund Bartlett at the opening
press conference of the WTTC Global Summit 2017 in Bangkok on
Wednesday, 26 April 2017.
As the three gentleman spoke separately, we have
cut the press conference into three different segments so you can
more easily watch the person who interests you the most.
It should be noted that Jamaica's Minister of
Tourism unveils details of a new conference which will be held in
the country on 27-29 November 2017.
Travel News Asia will have more much coverage
from the WTTC Global Summit 2017 in Bangkok, so do check back.
Dr. Taleb Rifai,
Secretary General of UNWTO
PODCAST
Mr GE Huayong, CEO of
Union Pay
PODCAST
Honourable Edmund
Bartlett, Jamaica's Minister of Tourism