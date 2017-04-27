Thai Airways Increases Codeshare Operations with Thai Smile

|
Thai Airways has adjusted its flight schedule and expanded its
network through new and increased codeshare flights with Thai
Smile.
The new routes and increased flights are as
follows:
New Destinations
- Flight TG2588/2589 and TG2590/2591
roundtrip from Bangkok-Siem Reap at 14 flights per week, operated
with Airbus A320-200 aircraft.
- Flight
TG2421/2422 roundtrip from Bangkok-Kota Kinabalu at 7 flights per
week, operated with Airbus A320-200 aircraft.
- Flight TG2355/2356 roundtrip from
Bangkok-Chittagong at 4 flights per week, operated with Airbus
A320-200 aircraft.
- Flight TG2576/2577 roundtrip from
Bangkok-Luang Prabang at 4 flights per week, operated with the
Airbus A320-200 aircraft, effective 1 October 2017.
Increased Flights
- New flight TG2582/2583 roundtrip from
Bangkok-Phnom Penh operated with Airbus A320-200 aircraft
increased from the existing 14 to 18 flights per week.
- Flight TG2425/2426 roundtrip from
Bangkok-Penang increased from 7 to 10 flights per week, operated
with Airbus A320-200 aircraft, effective 5 May 2017.
Currently, codeshare flights between
Thai and Thai Smile that
continue to operate in the Summer Programme are Jaipur, Lucknow, Chongqing, Changsha, and Zhengzhou, operated with Airbus A320-200
aircraft.
