Thai Airways Increases Codeshare Operations with Thai Smile

Thai Airways has adjusted its flight schedule and expanded its network through new and increased codeshare flights with Thai Smile.

The new routes and increased flights are as follows:

New Destinations

- Flight TG2588/2589 and TG2590/2591 roundtrip from Bangkok-Siem Reap at 14 flights per week, operated with Airbus A320-200 aircraft.

- Flight TG2421/2422 roundtrip from Bangkok-Kota Kinabalu at 7 flights per week, operated with Airbus A320-200 aircraft.

- Flight TG2355/2356 roundtrip from Bangkok-Chittagong at 4 flights per week, operated with Airbus A320-200 aircraft.

- Flight TG2576/2577 roundtrip from Bangkok-Luang Prabang at 4 flights per week, operated with the Airbus A320-200 aircraft, effective 1 October 2017.

Increased Flights

- New flight TG2582/2583 roundtrip from Bangkok-Phnom Penh operated with Airbus A320-200 aircraft increased from the existing 14 to 18 flights per week.

- Flight TG2425/2426 roundtrip from Bangkok-Penang increased from 7 to 10 flights per week, operated with Airbus A320-200 aircraft, effective 5 May 2017.

Currently, codeshare flights between Thai and Thai Smile that continue to operate in the Summer Programme are Jaipur, Lucknow, Chongqing, Changsha, and Zhengzhou, operated with Airbus A320-200 aircraft.

