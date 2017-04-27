Thai AirAsia to Launch Daily Bangkok - Danang Flights

AirAsia is to launch daily direct flights between Don Mueang (DMK) and Danang (DAD) in Vietnam. AirAsia passengers from Danang will be able to use the airline’s Fly Thru service at Don Mueang Airport which allows them to continue onward to destinations both domestic and international, across ASEAN and Asia. Mr. Santisuk Klongchaiya, Director of Commercial for Thai AirAsia, said, “Danang is Vietnam’s third largest city behind Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi and is the country’s economic and travel centre of Vietnam’s Central Region, attracting Thai and international travellers year round with highlights such as Danang Beach, which stretches along much of its coast, Fantasy Park, set atop a mountain that enjoys cool weather across all the seasons and Ba Na Hill, an attraction that is accessed by the world’s longest cable car. The city is also a great jump-off point to World Heritage locations such as Hoi An, Hue and the stone castles of My Son. The airline is confident Danang will be another well received destination.” The Danang route addition is another important step for the airline as it strengthens its CLMV network and makes AirAsia the first and only low fare airline to connect Bangkok with north, central and south Vietnam, with widest network of operation covering the entirety of CLMV (Cambodia, Lao, Myanmar, Vietnam), a region with high economic growth potential, a wealth of natural resources and the greatest investment and production potential in ASEAN. Flights will begin 9 June 2017, and to celebrate the airline has launched a promotion with special fares starting at 990 THB per trip. The promotion, subject to availability, can be booked up to 7 May 2017 for travel between 9 June 2017 and 5 June 2018. See also: Tony Fernandes (AirAsia) and Gary Chapman (Emirates) Talk Aviation @ WTTC Global Summit 2017 - HD Video as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts. See other recent news regarding: AirAsia, Danang, Bangkok.