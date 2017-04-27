TravelNewsAsia.com
Thu, 27 April 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Thai AirAsia to Launch Daily Bangkok - Danang Flights

AirAsia is to launch daily direct flights between Don Mueang (DMK) and Danang (DAD) in Vietnam.

 AirAsia passengers from Danang will be able to use the airline’s Fly Thru service at Don Mueang Airport which allows them to continue onward  to destinations both domestic and international, across ASEAN and Asia.

Mr. Santisuk Klongchaiya, Director of Commercial for Thai AirAsia, said, “Danang is Vietnam’s third largest city behind Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi and is the country’s economic and travel centre of Vietnam’s Central Region, attracting Thai and international travellers year round with highlights such as Danang Beach, which stretches along much of its coast, Fantasy Park, set atop a mountain that enjoys cool weather across all the seasons and Ba Na Hill, an attraction that is accessed by the world’s longest cable car. The city is also a great jump-off point to World Heritage locations such as Hoi An, Hue and the stone castles of My Son. The airline is confident Danang will be another well received destination.”

Thai AirAsia Airbus A320-216 HS-BBP s/n 6405 at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Danang route addition is another important step for the airline as it strengthens its CLMV network and makes AirAsia the first and only low fare airline to connect Bangkok with north, central and south Vietnam, with widest network of operation covering the entirety of CLMV (Cambodia, Lao, Myanmar, Vietnam), a region with high economic growth potential, a wealth of natural resources and the greatest investment and production potential in ASEAN.

Flights will begin 9 June 2017, and to celebrate the airline has launched a promotion with special fares starting at 990 THB per trip. The promotion, subject to availability, can be booked up to 7 May 2017 for travel between 9 June 2017 and 5 June 2018.

See also: Tony Fernandes (AirAsia) and Gary Chapman (Emirates) Talk Aviation @ WTTC Global Summit 2017 - HD Video as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts.

See other recent news regarding: AirAsia, Danang, Bangkok.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com