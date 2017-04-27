Thai AirAsia to Launch Daily Bangkok - Danang Flights

|
AirAsia is to launch daily direct flights
between Don Mueang (DMK) and Danang (DAD) in Vietnam.
AirAsia passengers from
Danang will be able to use the airline’s Fly Thru service at Don Mueang Airport which
allows them to continue onward to destinations both
domestic and international, across ASEAN and Asia.
Mr.
Santisuk Klongchaiya, Director of Commercial for Thai AirAsia,
said, “Danang is Vietnam’s third largest city behind Ho
Chi Minh and Hanoi and is the country’s economic and travel centre
of Vietnam’s Central Region, attracting Thai and international
travellers year round with highlights such as Danang Beach, which
stretches along much of its coast, Fantasy Park, set atop a
mountain that enjoys cool weather across all the seasons and Ba Na
Hill, an attraction that is accessed by the world’s longest cable
car. The city is also a great jump-off point to World Heritage
locations such as Hoi An, Hue and the stone castles of My Son. The
airline is confident Danang will be another well received
destination.”
The Danang route addition is another
important step for the airline as it strengthens its CLMV network
and makes AirAsia the first and only low fare airline to connect
Bangkok with north, central and south Vietnam, with widest network
of operation covering the entirety of CLMV (Cambodia, Lao,
Myanmar, Vietnam), a region with high economic growth potential, a
wealth of natural resources and the greatest investment and
production potential in ASEAN.
Flights will begin 9 June 2017, and to celebrate
the airline has launched a promotion with special fares starting at 990 THB per trip.
The promotion, subject to availability, can be booked up to 7 May
2017 for travel between 9 June 2017 and 5 June 2018.
