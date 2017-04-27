Elbit Systems Develops CVS for Primary Flight Display for Commercial Aviation

|
Elbit Systems has developed a Combined Vision
System (CVS) integrated into the primary flight display for
commercial aviation.
The combined display will be offered as a
software upgrade.
The system includes both video
feed from the Elbit’s certified ClearVision Enhanced Vision
System (EVS) product line and from the Synthetic Vision System
(SVS), allowing intuitive flight visualization in degraded weather
conditions.
The CVS application blends SVS, real-time video
and symbology, providing a 3D perspective view of the topography,
including stationary objects such as airports, airport runways and
helipads.
The image on the primary flight display is
generated in real time from several database sources, including
Elbit Systems’ EVS / HeliEVS, providing a video mixed with thermal
imaging and additional cameras.
Yoram Shmuely, General Manager of Elbit Systems
Aerospace Division said, “Elbit Systems holds vast experience with
SVS for head-up and wearable displays. Our innovative
multi-spectral EVS products are the technologies behind this
innovative application. Based on thousands of flight hours onboard
numerous platforms, we are now able to provide these
groundbreaking visualization capabilities to existing aircraft
displays, supporting commercial pilots with a completely intuitive
full display of the flight path.”
