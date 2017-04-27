Elbit Systems Develops CVS for Primary Flight Display for Commercial Aviation

Elbit Systems has developed a Combined Vision System (CVS) integrated into the primary flight display for commercial aviation.

The combined display will be offered as a software upgrade.

The system includes both video feed from the Elbit’s certified ClearVision Enhanced Vision System (EVS) product line and from the Synthetic Vision System (SVS), allowing intuitive flight visualization in degraded weather conditions.

The CVS application blends SVS, real-time video and symbology, providing a 3D perspective view of the topography, including stationary objects such as airports, airport runways and helipads.

The image on the primary flight display is generated in real time from several database sources, including Elbit Systems’ EVS / HeliEVS, providing a video mixed with thermal imaging and additional cameras.

Yoram Shmuely, General Manager of Elbit Systems Aerospace Division said, “Elbit Systems holds vast experience with SVS for head-up and wearable displays. Our innovative multi-spectral EVS products are the technologies behind this innovative application. Based on thousands of flight hours onboard numerous platforms, we are now able to provide these groundbreaking visualization capabilities to existing aircraft displays, supporting commercial pilots with a completely intuitive full display of the flight path.”

