Qatar Airways Cargo is to launch its fourth Pharma Express freighter service operating from Basel, effective 8
May.
The additional freighter brings the total Pharma Express
flights to 10 each week, providing dedicated uplift for
pharmaceuticals and healthcare products.
The cargo
carrier increased its Pharma Express flights from both
Basel and Brussels in February this year.
Mr. Ulrich
Ogiermann, Chief Officer Cargo, said, “There is a growing demand
worldwide for the safe and reliable transportation of pharmaceuticals. By increasing capacity from Basel, the hub of the
Swiss pharmaceutical industry, we are able to provide increased
uplift to our customers as well as a seamless cool-chain for
pharmaceutical exports out of Basel through our GDP-compliant hub
in Doha. Our global customers benefit from additional capacity to
import medicines and healthcare products from this major
pharmaceutical hub to markets where they are required swiftly, via
Qatar Airways scheduled or charter services.”
Qatar Airways Cargo launched Pharma Express
flights in 2015, which currently operate from pharmaceutical hubs
such as Brussels, Basel, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad to bridge
the world’s major pharmaceutical trade lanes.
The routes are
served by the Airbus A330 freighter aircraft, offering 65 to 68 tonnes of capacity each way.
A dedicated hub operations team
proactively monitors climate-control on all temperature-sensitive
shipments from end-to-end, to ensure the temperature-controlled
process is seamless. Additionally, the carrier also engages in
regular external audits by shippers and forwarders.
Qatar
Airways Cargo has invested continuously in product development
since the introduction of QR Pharma solution. QR Pharma, the specialised air freight solution for time and
temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals and healthcare products, is
the airline’s fastest growing product within its cargo business.
The product offers active and passive transportation for
customers. Both solutions have a high loading and handling
priority, including late cut-off times and prioritised destination
delivery for QR Pharma shipments. As required by product
specifications, pharmaceutical shipments are stored, transported
and handled under strictly monitored conditions in a
climate-controlled environment, during every stage of
transportation, including ramp transportation, warehouse storage
and aircraft-to-aircraft transfers. The use of
refrigerated trucks at the hub in Doha ensures the cool-chain is
continuous and seamless.
The airline has seen a rapid rise
in its pharmaceuticals volume, with a 39% increase in
temperature-controlled shipments in 2016-17 over the 2015-16
result.
The cargo carrier recently added Sao Paulo as its 71st
destination to the expanding QR Pharma network and added the 12th
Boeing 777 freighter to its fleet.
