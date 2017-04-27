Japan Air Commuter Launches First ATR 42-600 Flights

Japan Air Commuter (JAC) has officially become a new ATR operator on Wednesday.

The airline’s first ATR 42-600 departed from Kagoshima at 08:50 (local time) for a 40-minute flight to Yakushima. The aircraft then performed three flights, from Yakushima to Kagoshima, from Kagoshima to Okinoerabu, and back to Kagoshima.

The entry into service of JAC’s first ATR is a major milestone for ATR, for which Japan is a key market.

Japan is preparing for a huge influx of tourists. Its government hopes to welcome 40 million visitors by 2020, and, in addition to hosting major events such as the Rugby World Cup in 2019 and the Olympic Games in 2020, Japan is promoting the natural beauty and cultural heritage of its regions.

The brand-new ATRs will be operating on connections from and to small islands and communities across the country.

