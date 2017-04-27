Japan Air Commuter Launches First ATR 42-600
Flights
Japan Air Commuter (JAC) has officially become a
new ATR operator on Wednesday.
The airline’s first ATR
42-600 departed from
Kagoshima at 08:50 (local time) for a 40-minute flight to Yakushima. The aircraft then performed three flights,
from Yakushima to Kagoshima, from Kagoshima to Okinoerabu, and
back to Kagoshima.
The entry
into service of JAC’s first ATR is a major milestone for ATR, for
which Japan is a key market.
Japan is preparing for a huge influx of
tourists. Its government hopes to welcome 40 million visitors by
2020, and, in addition to hosting major events such as the Rugby World
Cup in 2019 and the Olympic Games in 2020, Japan is promoting the
natural beauty and cultural heritage of its regions.
The brand-new ATRs will be operating on
connections from and to small islands and communities across the
country.
Japan Tourism Update
(October 2016)
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr.
Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International
Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents).