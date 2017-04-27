British Airways Unveils Details of Multi-Million GBP Re-Design of New York JFK T7

|
British Airways has unveiled details of its
multi-million pound re-design for New York JFK Terminal 7, the
airline's flagship US airport.
New CGI images give customers a
first glimpse of what the terminal will look like following a more
than £52 million investment, which will transform
the airport experience for the thousands of customers that use it
each week.
The New York airport modernisation
project follows a series of recent investment announcements by the
airline, including a £400 million upgrade to Club
World, the introduction of Club Europe cabins on domestic flights,
new world-class lounge refurbishments, a new First Wing at
Heathrow Terminal 5 in London, as well as latest generation Wi-Fi
on long-haul and short-haul fleets, self-service check-in and
biometric boarding gates to speed up the airport journey.
The redesign at JFK will be complete at the end of 2018, revealing
a spacious, modern new check-in concourse with a separate Club World and First area, designed with customer privacy in mind. The
intimate space will draw inspiration from The First Wing
which recently opened at London Heathrow Terminal 5 and the new
premium check-in area at Gatwick's South Terminal.
Business class, First customers and Gold and Silver Executive Club
card holders will benefit from completely regenerated lounges with
more space and restaurant-style pre-flight dining. The Concorde
Room, which is available for First customers, will also undergo a
refresh.
Abigail Comber, British Airways' head of
customer, said, "We are currently working behind-the-scenes with
top architects and designers to create a beautiful new space for
our customers to relax, dine and work in before they take off. The
new environment at Terminal 7 is designed for our customers to
enjoy a smoother, faster and more relaxed airport experience. This
will involve significantly increasing the number of people we can
seat for in-flight dining, re-styling the space and adding new
lighting, bars and furniture. We recently opened our
new lounge at Boston and next year we'll be turning our attention
to Aberdeen and Rome. Geneva will also be expanded and further
investment is planned in San Francisco, Chicago, Johannesburg and
Manchester."
Customers in all cabins will be able
to enjoy a range of cuisines and refreshments at Terminal 7,
inspired by New York's eclectic street food scene. Classic
American comfort food including burgers and gourmet sandwiches
using premium ingredients will be served along with Japanese
dishes made to order.
The investment will include:
· An enhanced, spacious check-in area for a
fast;
· An exclusive new premium check-in zone
with fast-track security lane;
· Redesigned and updated
lounges with more space to relax, dine, and work;
· The
introduction of an authentic New York culinary experience with
local food and beverage concepts;
· An immersive retail environment for duty free
shopping and concessions; and
· New gate seating areas with additional power
outlets, designed for customer comfort and convenience.
