Bangkok Airways Launches “Bike On Board” Service

Bangkok Airways has launched a “Bike On Board” service.

Passengers will be allowed to load a bicycle as their second piece of luggage at no additional cost.

The Bike On Board service will be available until the end of March 2018 on the airline’s entire network except the sectors that are operated by ATR aircraft.

The bicycle must be collapsible and/or suitably packed with the tires deflated before loading. The total dimension must not exceed 145 x 160 x 110 centimeters.

Bangkok Airways also stated that to take advantage of this service, "interested passengers must make sure that it will be for leisure travel purposes only, and not for any commercial reason".

There is a limit of one bicycle per passenger.

