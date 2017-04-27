Bangkok Airways Launches “Bike On Board” Service

Bangkok Airways has launched a “Bike On Board”
service.
Passengers will be allowed to load a
bicycle as their second piece of luggage at no additional cost.
The Bike On Board service will be
available until the end of March 2018 on the airline’s entire
network except the sectors that are operated by ATR aircraft.
The bicycle must be collapsible and/or suitably
packed with the tires deflated before loading. The total dimension
must not exceed 145 x 160 x 110 centimeters.
Bangkok Airways also stated that to take
advantage of this service, "interested passengers must make sure
that it will be for leisure travel purposes only, and not for any
commercial reason".
There is a limit of one bicycle per passenger.
