Asia Pacific Airlines Carried 25.5 Million Passengers in March 2017

|
Preliminary traffic figures from the Association
of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) for the month of March 2017 show
that international air passenger demand continued to grow at an
encouraging pace, whilst the expansion in air cargo markets
accelerated further.
Underpinned by positive business and consumer
sentiment, the region's carriers recorded a 4.2% increase in the
number of international passengers carried to a combined total of
25.5 million. Encouraging growth in long haul travel markets was
reflected in the 6.7% rise in demand, as measured in revenue
passenger kilometre (RPK) terms. The average international
passenger load factor edged 1.1 percentage points higher to 78.6%,
after accounting for a 5.2% increase in available seat capacity.
In March, manufacturing production of major
Asian economies expanded at a steady pace, on the back of
continued rise in new business orders. This helped support
export-import activity, in turn benefitting the air cargo sector.
As a result, the month saw the region's carriers register a
healthy 12.7% increase in international air cargo demand, as
measured in freight tonne kilometres (FTK). Offered freight capacity expanded by a
comparatively modest 3.0%, resulting in a significant rise in the
average international freight load factor, by 5.8 percentage
points to reach 67.6% for the month.
Mr.
Andrew Herdman, AAPA Director General
said, "During the first quarter of the year, Asian carriers
reported a 4.8% increase in the number of international passengers
carried to an aggregate total of 76 million. Growth in passenger
traffic volumes remained relatively encouraging, supported by the
widespread availability of affordable airfares."
Mr. Herdman added, "Air cargo markets
experienced a strong start to the year, with a firm 9.6% increase
during the first quarter of 2017. Elevated consumer and business
confidence levels in some developed and emerging market economies
translated into increased orders, thus supporting demand for air
freight shipments."
Looking ahead, Mr. Herdman said, "The
outlook for air passenger and cargo markets remains positive,
against the backdrop of a broad upturn in global economic
conditions. However, the airline operating environment has become
increasingly challenging, with oil prices off historic lows, and
increasing cost pressures due to rising input costs. Asia Pacific
carriers will continue to strive for cost efficiencies whilst
launching new destinations and maintaining customer service
innovation."
